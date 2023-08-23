NFL

Tua Tagovailoa To Ryan Clark: “Keep My Name Out Of Your Mouth”

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
4 min read
rsz 221228124927 miami dolphins tua tagovailoa 221211 file

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagoavailoa has been one of the most polarizing figures in the NFL since entering the league in 2020. He has been through ups and downs in both his on-field performance and his injury issues, and there seem to be more debates over his skill set and abilities than for any of the other quarterbacks.

Tua Tagovailoa Responds To Ryan Clark’s Comments

The conversations rage on. Tagovailoa was one of the best quarterbacks in the league last season before disaster struck. He was leading a Dolphins offense that was suddenly dynamic with the addition of Tyreek Hill, and was one of the three or four names in the early MVP conversation in 2022.

But injuries to the head derailed both his and the Dolphins seasons. Tagovailoa suffered multiple concussions, and while Miami was able to sneak into the playoffs, they were without their starting QB for their wild card weekend loss against the Buffalo Bills.

The Dolphins have even higher hopes in 2023, as the defense has been bolstered in hopes of matching the dominance on the other side of the ball. But much of the potential success of the team rests on Tua Tagovailoa, and he needs to be at the top of his game, and stay healthy, in order for the team to achieve their goals.

The naysayers are already out in full force. On NFL Live on Tuesday, former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Ryan Clark took what seemed like an unnecessary shot at Tua. He commented on the quarterback’s appearance, suggesting that he has gained weight, and even compared him to female dancers at Atlanta nightclubs.

High Hopes For Tua And The Dolphins

Clark took to social media to let people know that what he said was a joke, but it doesn’t seem like Tagovailoa found it to be all that funny.

When asked about Clark’s quotes, Tua gave one of his own:

I think we all worked hard throughout the offseason…You think I wanted to build all this muscle? Nah. Like to some extent, I wanted to be a little lighter. There’s a mixture of things that go on that people don’t know about, that are talked about that go behind the scenes. So, you know, I’d appreciate it if you kept my name out your mouth

It is a side of Tagovailoa that we rarely see. He isn’t the most outspoken of quarterbacks, though he isn’t all that reserved, either. For the amount of negativity that he receives, it seems that he responds only when necessary, and it feels like this was one of those times.

There has been no direct response from Clark as of yet, but Wednesday’s version of NFL Live has yet to air on ESPN.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Anthony R. Cardenas

