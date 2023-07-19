The Miami Dolphins were one of the most exciting teams in during the first half of the 2022 NFL season before injuries struck. It felt like the team, and namely the offense, never lived up to its true potential, and they made a first round exit after sneaking into the playoffs late in the year.

Dolphins Are Legit Contenders, Says Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa just let the rest of the NFL know that the Dolphins are on their way😈 “I think we’re definitely legit contenders. There’s no doubt with the guys we have on the defensive side of the ball. With the guys we have on the offensive side of the ball. And now with this… pic.twitter.com/okDoWHcTjK — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) July 19, 2023

But the optimism is high in Miami as the team gears up for the 2023 season. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in his second off-season under head coach Mike McDaniel, and he has been working on avoiding injury as much as he has worked on learning the intricacies of the offense. The now-fourth year quarterback has dealt with a myriad of ailments during his football playing career, ones that have adversely affected his teams due to his absence.

It is imperative that he remains healthy this season. The Dolphins have one of the best stables of offensive weapons in the NFL for the upcoming campaign, and it is in their best interest to keep the league leader in passer rating on the field and distributing the ball.

Tagovailoa spoke about the potential of Miami’s offense on the eve of training camp.

I think (the offense) can get very, very scary. Pretty dangerous. I think we’re definitely legit contenders. There’s no doubt with the guys we have on the defensive side of the ball, with the guys we have on the offensive side of the ball.

Revamped Defense Could Be A Top Unit As Well

He could be right about the defense. Miami has one of the most talented defensive rosters in the league, but never lived up to their potential last season under Josh Boyer. Much of the same faces will be back, but they’ve added Jalen Ramsey to the already elite secondary, and they’ll be under the tutelage of Vic Fangio, which may have been one of the more underrated acquisitions of the off-season.

The Dolphins are in the top-8 when it comes to the shortest Super Bowl odds. They currently sit at +1800, just behind the Cowboys and slightly ahead of the Ravens. Interestingly, Tagovailoa is in the exact same position when it comes to odds of winning the MVP award, coming in with the 8th shortest odds at +1800.

