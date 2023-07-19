NFL

Tua Tagovailoa Says Miami Dolphins Are “Definitely Legit Contenders” For Super Bowl

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
3 min read
The Miami Dolphins were one of the most exciting teams in during the first half of the 2022 NFL season before injuries struck. It felt like the team, and namely the offense, never lived up to its true potential, and they made a first round exit after sneaking into the playoffs late in the year.

Dolphins Are Legit Contenders, Says Tagovailoa

But the optimism is high in Miami as the team gears up for the 2023 season. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in his second off-season under head coach Mike McDaniel, and he has been working on avoiding injury as much as he has worked on learning the intricacies of the offense. The now-fourth year quarterback has dealt with a myriad of ailments during his football playing career, ones that have adversely affected his teams due to his absence.

It is imperative that he remains healthy this season. The Dolphins have one of the best stables of offensive weapons in the NFL for the upcoming campaign, and it is in their best interest to keep the league leader in passer rating on the field and distributing the ball.

Tagovailoa spoke about the potential of Miami’s offense on the eve of training camp.

I think (the offense) can get very, very scary. Pretty dangerous. I think we’re definitely legit contenders. There’s no doubt with the guys we have on the defensive side of the ball, with the guys we have on the offensive side of the ball.

Revamped Defense Could Be A Top Unit As Well

He could be right about the defense. Miami has one of the most talented defensive rosters in the league, but never lived up to their potential last season under Josh Boyer. Much of the same faces will be back, but they’ve added Jalen Ramsey to the already elite secondary, and they’ll be under the tutelage of Vic Fangio, which may have been one of the more underrated acquisitions of the off-season.

The Dolphins are in the top-8 when it comes to the shortest Super Bowl odds. They currently sit at +1800, just behind the Cowboys and slightly ahead of the Ravens. Interestingly, Tagovailoa is in the exact same position when it comes to odds of winning the MVP award, coming in with the 8th shortest odds at +1800.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Arrow to top