Terron Armstead Injury News Affects Miami Dolphins Betting Odds

The Miami Dolphins have been one of the teams that has been most bitten by the injury bug in recent memory. They of course had their issues with Tua Tagovailoa last season amongst ailments to other players, and their prized acquisition of the offseason in Jalen Ramsey is already due to miss time with a knee injury.

Armstead Goes Down At Miami Dolphins Practice

A lot of speculative $ coming in the sportsbooks due to Armstead injury – Moved from +280 to +330 for the division

– under 9.5 wins moved from -110 to -122

– spread vs Chargers from +2.5 to +3 — young slime (@FinsOrDie) August 17, 2023

Things got even worse on Thursday, as the team had yet another key player fall to the turf during a joint practice with the Houston Texans. Offensive tackle Terron Armstead went down with what appeared to be a knee injury. It was quickly reported that he was taken off of the field in a cart and could not put weight on his leg.

The news sent a shockwave of disappointment through Dolphins’ Twitter. There are high hopes for Miami this year, as they have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL. Fans have waited over two decades for a playoff victory, and this year seemed as good as any to finally get that job done.

Armstead is one of the most important players on Miami’s entire roster. While they have immense talent at various positions on the field, the offensive line is the biggest question mark, and Armstead is by far the unit’s best player and anchor. Losing him would be a huge loss, as one of the team’s main goals this year is to keep quarterback Tua Tagovailoa upright.

Armstead Appears To Have Avoided Serious Injury

Tyreek Hill said Terron Armstead, who left today’s practice with injury, told him he’s good and just old 😂 pic.twitter.com/rnH1o8WIIP — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) August 17, 2023

The news made its way to the sportsbooks, and it was apparent that there was money coming in from people betting against the Dolphins. Within 20 minutes of the Armstead news breaking, Miami had moved from +280 to +330 to win the division, and the spread on their Week 1 game against the Chargers jumped from 2.5 to 3.

Thanks for the love and support! 💙 always! pic.twitter.com/dhthJaH2dO — T. Stead 🎤🎧 (@T_Armstead72) August 17, 2023

But bettors may have jumped the gun too early. While the initial reports were concerning, there has been news breaking in the last hour that suggests that Terron Armstead will be good to go in the long term. A video was released of him using crutches to help him walk, but he also posted a video himself of him walking around the Texans’ facility without the aid of anything. Beat reporter Cameron Wolfe also tweeted that he received a text from Armstead saying that he is good.

Armstead missed four games last year and has never played a full season in his career.

