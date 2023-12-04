NFL

Trevor Lawrence Was 12 The Last Time The Jaguars Played On MNF

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
On December 5, 2011, the 4-7 San Diego Chargers traveled across the country to play against the 3-8 Jacksonville Jaguars. Quarterback Phillip Rivers led the way for San Diego, throwing for just shy of 300 yards and 3 touchdowns to go with no interceptions, while Blaine Gabbert threw for 195 with two touchdowns and a pick for Jacksonville.

The Jaguars Haven’t Played On MNF Since 2011

What was a 14-10 second quarter advantage for the Jaguars eventually turned into an ugly 38-14 loss, and it would be the last time for nearly 12 years that the team would make an appearance on Monday Night Football.

It was the longest active streak for any NFL team. But to be fair, there hasn’t been much reason to put the Jaguars on prime time in recent memory. The team finished in first place in 2017 and actually had a 14-3 lead in the AFC Championship game, but they never finished better than third in the AFC South in any other year since 2011. From 2012 through 2016, Jacksonville had a record of 17-63, which is not exactly the type of team that the NFL wants to put in its prime time slots.

Jacksonville Alone In First Place With A Win

But the fortunes of the franchise have changed. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence had plenty of growing pains during his rookie season with Urban Meyer as his head coach, but he has turned the corner over the past couple of seasons, and has the Jaguars at 8-3 and one of the top teams in the conference. He was just 12 years old when the Jaguars hosted the Chargers back in 2011.

Jacksonville will have plenty to play for in tonight’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs loss to the Packers on Sunday Night opens the door for the rest of the teams in the AFC to have a legit shot at having home field advantage in the playoffs, and the Jags would be in the driver’s seat with a win on Monday. They would take over sole possession of first place in the conference, and would control their own destiny from here on out.

They are heavily favored to be the winners in this one, coming in with a line of -10.5.

