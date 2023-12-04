Betting

NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Monday’s Bengals Vs. Jaguars Game Via BetOnline

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
4 min read
Calvin Ridley Jaguars pic
Calvin Ridley Jaguars pic

To finish Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season, the Bengals will be on the road tonight to face the Jaguars. Cincinnati is 5-6 this season and is currently on a three-game losing streak. In Week 11 vs. the Ravens, starting QB Joe Burrow suffered a wrist injury and could not return to the game. He was later ruled out for the rest of the season and needed surgery. Jake Browning is the starter for the Bengals with Burrow’s season over. 

The Jaguars are 8-3 this season and would love to have the #1 seed in the AFC playoffs. According to Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network, if Jacksonville wins out, they would get a bye and the #1 seed. The Jaguars cannot overlook any opponent from here on out if they want the #1 seed to be a reality. It all starts tonight at home against the Bengals on MNF.

Can the Bengals go on the road tonight and upset the 8-3 Jaguars?

Ahead of Monday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NFL bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Bengals vs. Jaguars game.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Bengals vs. Jaguars game Week 13

1. Calvin Ridley Over 59.5 receiving yards @ (-118) via BetOnline

This is Calvin Ridley’s first season with the Jaguars after four years with the Falcons. Ridley was unable to play in the 2022 season due to violating the league’s gambling policy. Luckily, he found a new home with Jacksonville and has played a nice role for the team. The Jaguars have several talented players on offense who are capable of being consistent players each week. Calvin Ridley is one of them.

Tonight, the O/U for his receiving yards is set at (56.5) vs. the Bengals. Ridley has gone over that number five times this season, including three of his last four games. He’s averaging (60.3) yards per game in 2023. Additionally, the Bengals passing defense is allowing an average of (249.6) passing yards per game this season. Jacksonville should be able to take advantage of that.

Bet Calvin Ridley Over 56.5 receiving yards (-118) @ BetOnline

2. Joe Mixon Over 44.5 rushing yards @ (-114) via BetOnline 

Without Joe Burrow at QB, Cincinnati’s offense is nowhere close to the level it should be at. They have their skill players healthy, but they are an undrafted rookie playing at QB. Jake Browning can only do so much for the Benagls in offense. That’s why the team might have to rely on Joe Mixon during this final stretch of the season to get those tough yards on the ground.

Mixon’s O/U for rushing yards is set at (44.5) vs. the Jaguars. He’s gone over that number in seven of his 11 games played in 2023. The one-time Pro Bowler had 16 carries for 69 rushing yards in their Week 11 loss to the Ravens. Mixon is averaging (56.5) yards per game on the ground this season.

Bet Joe Mixon Over 44.5 rushing yards (-114) @ BetOnline

3. Trevor Lawrence Over 31.5 pass attempts @ (-124) via BetOnline

Right now, the Jacksonville Jaguars control their destiny. If they win all six of the games they have left including tonight, they would have the #1 seed in the AFC playoffs and a bye in the first round. That would be massive for the Jaguars and they’ll have a chance to make it happen. It all starts tonight with the Bengals. Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence will look to have another big game and lead his team to their ninth win of the 2023 season.

Tonight, Lawrence’s O/U for pass attempts is at (31.5) vs. the Bengals. He’s gone over that number in seven of his eleven games this season, including three of his last four. Cincinnati is allowing the sixth-most passing yards per game this season and the Jaguars should be able to take full advantage of that.

Bet Trevor Lawrence Over 31.5 pass attempts (-124) @ BetOnline

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
Tyrese Haliburton Pacers pic
Betting

LATEST NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Monday’s Celtics Vs. Pacers Game Via BetOnline

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h
ca times.brightspotcdn
Betting
NFL MVP Odds: Prescott And Purdy Are The Current Favorites To Win
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  4h

The NFL MVP race has been quite a roller coaster this season. In 2023, there has been no total standout. We’ve had solid and impressive quarterback play from more than…

Brandon Aiyuk 49ers pic
Betting
NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Sunday’s 49ers Vs. Eagles Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  39min

In Week 13, one game stands out among the rest. The 49ers will be on the road this weekend to face the Eagles. It’s a rematch of last year’s NFC…

Mitchell Robinson Knicks pic
Betting
NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Friday’s Knicks Vs. Raptors Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  4h
dims.apnews 3
Betting
NFL Odds: Is Jalen Hurts Running Away With The MVP Award?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 30 2023
Dak Presscott Cowboys pic
Betting
NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Thursday’s Seahawks Vs. Cowboys Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 30 2023
skysports bill belichick new england patriots 6374416
Betting
NFL Odds: Is Bill Belichick An Option To Be Carolina Panthers Next Head Coach?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 30 2023
Arrow to top