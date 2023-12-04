To finish Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season, the Bengals will be on the road tonight to face the Jaguars. Cincinnati is 5-6 this season and is currently on a three-game losing streak. In Week 11 vs. the Ravens, starting QB Joe Burrow suffered a wrist injury and could not return to the game. He was later ruled out for the rest of the season and needed surgery. Jake Browning is the starter for the Bengals with Burrow’s season over.

The Jaguars are 8-3 this season and would love to have the #1 seed in the AFC playoffs. According to Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network, if Jacksonville wins out, they would get a bye and the #1 seed. The Jaguars cannot overlook any opponent from here on out if they want the #1 seed to be a reality. It all starts tonight at home against the Bengals on MNF.

Can the Bengals go on the road tonight and upset the 8-3 Jaguars?

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Bengals vs. Jaguars game Week 13

1. Calvin Ridley Over 59.5 receiving yards @ (-118) via BetOnline

This is Calvin Ridley’s first season with the Jaguars after four years with the Falcons. Ridley was unable to play in the 2022 season due to violating the league’s gambling policy. Luckily, he found a new home with Jacksonville and has played a nice role for the team. The Jaguars have several talented players on offense who are capable of being consistent players each week. Calvin Ridley is one of them.

Tonight, the O/U for his receiving yards is set at (56.5) vs. the Bengals. Ridley has gone over that number five times this season, including three of his last four games. He’s averaging (60.3) yards per game in 2023. Additionally, the Bengals passing defense is allowing an average of (249.6) passing yards per game this season. Jacksonville should be able to take advantage of that.

2. Joe Mixon Over 44.5 rushing yards @ (-114) via BetOnline

Without Joe Burrow at QB, Cincinnati’s offense is nowhere close to the level it should be at. They have their skill players healthy, but they are an undrafted rookie playing at QB. Jake Browning can only do so much for the Benagls in offense. That’s why the team might have to rely on Joe Mixon during this final stretch of the season to get those tough yards on the ground.

Mixon’s O/U for rushing yards is set at (44.5) vs. the Jaguars. He’s gone over that number in seven of his 11 games played in 2023. The one-time Pro Bowler had 16 carries for 69 rushing yards in their Week 11 loss to the Ravens. Mixon is averaging (56.5) yards per game on the ground this season.

3. Trevor Lawrence Over 31.5 pass attempts @ (-124) via BetOnline

Right now, the Jacksonville Jaguars control their destiny. If they win all six of the games they have left including tonight, they would have the #1 seed in the AFC playoffs and a bye in the first round. That would be massive for the Jaguars and they’ll have a chance to make it happen. It all starts tonight with the Bengals. Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence will look to have another big game and lead his team to their ninth win of the 2023 season.

Tonight, Lawrence’s O/U for pass attempts is at (31.5) vs. the Bengals. He’s gone over that number in seven of his eleven games this season, including three of his last four. Cincinnati is allowing the sixth-most passing yards per game this season and the Jaguars should be able to take full advantage of that.