Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has suggested Manchester United co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, could give Erik ten Hag time to hash out his ideas at Old Trafford, dismissing the Dutchman’s exit links. He also responded to Rio Ferdinand’s shocking Mikel Arteta claims, saying there was nothing between the Spaniard and the Manchester club.

Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag Shares Excellent Relationship With INEOS

From Roberto De Zerbi to Zinedine Zidane, many top managers have been linked with the Manchester United job since Ratcliffe’s takeover. Romano, however, believes there is nothing concrete at the moment, as Ratcliffe and his INEOS are happy to allow Ten Hag the time he needs to develop his system.

The Italian journalist said (via CaughtOffside):

“The Manchester United manager situation has been making for some interesting headlines, with reports that INEOS are exploring replacements for Erik ten Hag and linking Roberto De Zerbi as a candidate.

“However, my understanding remains that there is nothing concrete to these kinds of stories – Man United are giving Ten Hag time and space to develop his football and his ideas, he also confirmed very good relationship with INEOS.”

Currently sixth in the Premier League rankings, Manchester United are trailing fourth-placed Aston Villa by eight points. They are also out of the UEFA Champions League, with the FA Cup being their only shot at winning a trophy this season.

Fabrizio Romano Refuses To Dwell In Hypotheticals, Says Mikel Arteta Is Fully Focused On Arsenal

On Tuesday (February 27), Manchester United legend Ferdinand claimed Arteta would happily leave his Arsenal job to succeed Ten Hag. When asked to comment, Romano stated he respected Ferdinand’s opinion, but added United were not in the running to secure Arteta’s services for next season.

He added:

“Some fans have also been asking me for my thoughts on Rio Ferdinand’s claim that Mikel Arteta would leave Arsenal to take the United job if they offered it to him. It’s Rio’s opinion and I respect that. But I don’t really like to enter into these kinds of debates or discussions – it’s purely hypothetical, nothing concrete or realistic.

“There’s nothing at all between United and Arteta, and my job is about concrete news and not hypotheses. Arteta’s full focus is only on Arsenal.”

After finishing runners-up in 2022-23, Arteta is eager to take Arsenal to Premier League glory this season. They are currently in third place, trailing leaders Liverpool by a couple of points.