Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly targeting a move for Everton midfielder James Garner this summer after missing out on Conor Gallagher in January.

Tottenham Eye Garner Move

Ex-Manchester United midfielder James Garner has emerged as an early summer transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur as they aim to bolster their midfield ranks, according to reports.

Garner has impressed for Everton since completing a £15million permanent move to Goodison Park in the summer of 2022, and several top tier sides are said to be on alert over his availability in the summer.

The 22-year-old has been a crucial element of Sean Dyche’s midfield over the last year or so, and has become an ever-present figure in their starting XI in their constant battle for top flight survival.

This season, Garner has featured 30 times for the Merseyside club across all competitions, in which he has registered two goals and one assist – already surpassing last season’s total of one assist in 17 matches.

He is also an England youth international, most recently winning the Under-21 European Championship in 2023 alongside the likes of Cole Palmer, Morgan Gibbs-White, Curtis Jones, Levi Colwill, Anthony Gordon, and countless other Premier League stars.

Spurs’ Interest Comes Amid Failed Gallagher Swoop

As previously mentioned, Spurs are on the hunt for another midfielder ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

They had identified Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher as a player who fits the bill in North London, however their approach in January was rebuffed by the Stamford Bridge club.

Another approach could be made in the summer if Gallagher doesn’t pen a new deal with the Blues, but other options are now being looked at in the event that the 24-year-old becomes unavailable.

Like Gallagher, Garner has the ability to play in several positions across the midfield, as well as in defence – making him an ideal candidate to play under Ange Postecoglou, according to TEAMtalk.