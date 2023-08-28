Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur have long been linked with a move for Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are now preparing to table an official bid for the 22-year-old star.

Having sold their talisman and all-time leading goalscorer Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur have been spread thin in attack. They need more firepower to keep fighting on all fronts this season and have supposedly set their sights on Nottingham’s Johnson. It is believed that new coach Ange Postecoglou has asked his club to prioritize Brennan’s signing in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur preparing to approach Nottingham, claims Romano

On his X account, Romano shed light on the transfer saga, claiming that the Lilywhites are on their way to making a formal offer for the young striker.

The Italian wrote:

“Tottenham, prepared to approach Nottingham Forest for Brennan Johnson this week. Ange Postecoglou has already approved this potential move.

“Not easy deal as Forest already rejected big proposals but interest in Brennan is growing now.”

Tottenham, prepared to approach Nottingham Forest for Brennan Johnson this week. Ange Postecoglou has already approved this potential move ⚪️ #THFC Not easy deal as Forest already rejected big proposals but interest in Brennan is growing now. pic.twitter.com/f7ReXPcKFg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2023

Tottenham could have to pay a sizable fee to sign Johnson

Nottingham see Johnson as one of their top players, a player they wish they want to hold on to for as long as possible. According to sources, they have turned down multiple offers from big clubs for the attacker. Only a sizable fee would compel Nottingham to sell, and the club reportedly have a number in mind. As per reports, Nottingham want around £50 million ($62.47 million) to let their star player depart this summer.

Tottenham have historically been reluctant to spend so much on players. However, given the player’s quality and Spurs’ lack of firepower, it would not be surprising if Postecoglou’s side made the pricey call in the closing days of the summer transfer window.

Johnson has been with the Tricky Trees since joining them from Lincoln City in the summer of 2021. The forward has thus far featured in 108 games in all competitions, scoring 29 times and providing 12 assists. The Wales international, who has 19 international caps, sees his Nottingham Forest contract expire on June 30, 2026.