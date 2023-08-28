Soccer

Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Spurs Are Preparing Offer For 22-Year-Old Welsh Forward

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Tottenham Hotspur Target Brennan Johnson
Tottenham Hotspur Target Brennan Johnson

Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur have long been linked with a move for Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are now preparing to table an official bid for the 22-year-old star.

Having sold their talisman and all-time leading goalscorer Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur have been spread thin in attack. They need more firepower to keep fighting on all fronts this season and have supposedly set their sights on Nottingham’s Johnson. It is believed that new coach Ange Postecoglou has asked his club to prioritize Brennan’s signing in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur preparing to approach Nottingham, claims Romano

On his X account, Romano shed light on the transfer saga, claiming that the Lilywhites are on their way to making a formal offer for the young striker.

The Italian wrote:

Tottenham, prepared to approach Nottingham Forest for Brennan Johnson this week. Ange Postecoglou has already approved this potential move. 

Not easy deal as Forest already rejected big proposals but interest in Brennan is growing now.

Tottenham could have to pay a sizable fee to sign Johnson

Nottingham see Johnson as one of their top players, a player they wish they want to hold on to for as long as possible. According to sources, they have turned down multiple offers from big clubs for the attacker. Only a sizable fee would compel Nottingham to sell, and the club reportedly have a number in mind. As per reports, Nottingham want around £50 million ($62.47 million) to let their star player depart this summer.

Tottenham have historically been reluctant to spend so much on players. However, given the player’s quality and Spurs’ lack of firepower, it would not be surprising if Postecoglou’s side made the pricey call in the closing days of the summer transfer window.

Johnson has been with the Tricky Trees since joining them from Lincoln City in the summer of 2021. The forward has thus far featured in 108 games in all competitions, scoring 29 times and providing 12 assists. The Wales international, who has 19 international caps, sees his Nottingham Forest contract expire on June 30, 2026.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Tottenham Hotspur Target Brennan Johnson
Soccer

LATEST Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Spurs Are Preparing Offer For 22-Year-Old Welsh Forward

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  27min
Five-Time Premier League Winners Foden & De Bruyne
Soccer
5 Best Attack-Minded Midfielders In The Premier League: 2 Manchester City Stars Feature
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 26 2023

The English Premier League is home to some of the best midfielders in the world, many of whom possess the heart of an attacker. They barge forward every chance they…

Chelsea Attacker Raheem Sterling
Soccer
“I was too deep playing balls with the full backs” – Raheem Sterling Takes Swipe At Former Chelsea Boss Graham Potter
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 26 2023

Chelsea ace Raheem Sterling has perhaps taken a subtle dig at former coach Graham Potter, accusing him of playing him in deeper roles, out of his natural position. Sterling was…

La Liga Superstars Vinicius Junior and Lewandowski
Soccer
Ranking The 5 Best Forwards in La Liga Right Now: Barcelona & Real Madrid Stars Top List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 26 2023
megan rapinoe 2
Soccer
USWNT Falls To Lowest Ever World Soccer Ranking After World Cup Failure
Author image David Evans  •  Aug 25 2023
Al Nassr Star Cristiano Ronaldo Will Play In the AFC Champions League
Soccer
AFC Champions League: How Many Goals Does Cristiano Ronaldo Need To Enter Top 10 List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 25 2023
Al Hilal Won The AFC Champions League In 2021
Soccer
AFC Champions League: 5 Most Successful Teams In The Competition’s History
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 25 2023
Arrow to top