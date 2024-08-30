The top flight of Spanish soccer, La Liga, offers relentless drama and breakneck action all season long. Real Madrid and Barcelona have historically dominated the title fight, but the remaining 18 teams never leave any stone unturned to make the heavyweights sweat.

Of course, becoming a regular at either Real Madrid or Barcelona is no cakewalk, with only the finest players with indomitable willpower managing to make it. In today’s list, we will take a look at five such supremely talented players who have not only thrived at the two mega clubs but also become a part of La Liga history. Continue reading to meet the top five players who have won the most La Liga titles in history.

#5 Gerard Pique (Barcelona): 9 Titles

One of the finest defenders of the 21st century, Gerard Pique enjoyed a trophy-laden career at his boyhood club Barcelona. During his 15-year run with the Barca senior team between 2008 and 2023, the Spaniard won a whopping nine La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League trophies, among other honors.

After graduating from Barca’s iconic La Masia academy, Pique joined Manchester United in July 2004. Having won it all during his three-year run at Manchester United — one year at Real Zaragoza — Pique moved to Barcelona for a mere €5 million ($5.54 million) fee in the summer of 2008. Until retiring in January 2023, Pique played 616 games for the Blaugrana, scoring 53 times and providing 13 assists.

#4 Andres Iniesta (Barcelona): 9 Titles

Level with his friend Gerard Pique, Andres Iniesta also celebrated nine title wins in the Catalonian capital. Arguably the best central midfielder of the 21st century, Iniesta also won four UEFA Champions League trophies, three FIFA Club World Cups, six Copas del Rey, three UEFA Super Cups, and seven Supercopas de Espana during his senior-team run between 2002 and 2018.

Iniesta, known for his telepathic understanding with Xavi and Lionel Messi, ruled the midfield like no other. Thanks to his close control, he could glide past even the tightest of defenses. He also had the confidence and vision to play passes that most would not dare. The two-time EURO and 2010 FIFA World Cup winner with Spain played 674 games for the Catalans in all competitions, scoring 57 times and providing 135 assists. Iniesta, who left Barca for Vissel Kobe in 2018, is currently without a club after his one-year deal with Emirates Club expired on July 1.

#3 Pirri (Real Madrid): 10 Titles

In July 1964, Real Madrid paid just €1000 ($1107) to sign defensive midfielder Pirri from Spanish club Granada. An astute reader of the game, Pirri did not take long to settle in at the most successful club in Europe. In his debut season, the Spaniard helped Los Blancos to the La Liga title. In the 1965-66 season, Pirri emerged as one of the standout performers as Real Madrid won their sixth European Cup (now called the Champions League).

Pirri, who had a penchant for scoring despite playing at the base of the midfield, played 520 games for Real Madrid in all competitions, scoring 156 goals and providing four assists. He won 10 La Liga titles, four Copas del Rey, and a UEFA Champions League with the All-Whites.

#2 Lionel Messi (Barcelona): 10 Titles

The greatest-ever player in La Liga history, Lionel Messi, won 10 titles with Barcelona during his unmatched senior career, finishing as the top scorer in four of those seasons (total 8 times). The La Masia boy, who has gone on to win every single trophy soccer has to offer, earned his first senior-team contract in July 2005. He did not play regularly, but whenever he came onto the pitch everyone took notice. Messi and Barcelona won both the UEFA Champions League and La Liga that season, with the Argentine chipping in with seven goals and four assists across the competitions.

From the 2006-07 season, Messi became one of the first names on the team sheet and he was not one to turn back. Until his shock exit due to financial turmoil in the summer of 2021, Messi shattered records left, right, and center, scoring a club record 672 goals and claiming a whopping 303 assists in 778 games in all competitions. In La Liga, Messi scored 474 goals in 520 matches, becoming the division’s all-time top scorer.

In addition to clinching 10 La Liga titles, Messi won four UEFA Champions Leagues, seven Copas del Rey, and three FIFA Club World Cups, amongst other honors. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner won six of his eight Ballon d’Or awards, two FIFA The Best Men’s Player awards, and six European Golden Shoes during his time at Camp Nou.

#1 Paco Gento (Real Madrid): 12 Titles

With 12 La Liga titles to his name, Real Madrid icon Paco Gento has claimed the top spot on this star-studded list. Gento also won a joint-record six European Cups two Copas del Rey, and one Intercontinental Cup with the All-Whites.

Real Madrid signed formidable left-winger Gento from Santander in July 1953. In his debut season, Gento helped his new employers to the La Liga title. Between 1955-56 and 1959-60 seasons, Real Madrid won five consecutive European Cups, and Gento was integral to each one. Then, between 1960-61 and 1964-65 seasons, Los Merengues thoroughly dominated La Liga, winning five titles on the bounce. Gento, once again, was at the heart of it all.

Before retiring at Real Madrid in 1971, Gento featured in 572 games for Los Blancos, scoring 172 times.