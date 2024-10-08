Soccer is one of the most physically demanding sports on the planet. The job is even more arduous for players who ply their trade at the most elite clubs and represent ambitious countries in international competitions, as they play up to 80 matches per season. It is practically impossible to play so many matches throughout the year without sustaining an injury or two.

Still, neither UEFA nor FIFA has taken steps to reduce fixture congestion. Instead, they have added to the misery, adding more matches to the UEFA Champions League and introducing a reworked Club World Cup campaign that will drastically eat up summer break in 2025.

With the sharp rise in the number of fixtures, injuries have also been on an upward trajectory. In today’s list, we will check out the top five players belonging to the top five European leagues who have suffered long-term injuries this term. Let’s begin!

#5 Martin Odegaard – Arsenal

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has been out of action since picking up an ankle injury in Norway’s 2-1 victory over Austria in the UEFA Nations League on September 9. So far, he has missed seven matches for the Gunners — four in the Premier League, two in the UEFA Champions League, and one in the Carabao Cup. The North Londoners have coped well without him, winning five of those games and drawing twice.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Arsenal is hopeful to have Odegaard available for the Premier League clash with Liverpool on October 27. However, the attacking midfielder is reportedly weeks away from attaining full fitness, and Arsenal will not risk him if he is not ready. As things stand, there is a good chance that we may not see him back in action until mid-November.

#4 Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

Arguably the best midfielder in the Premier League, Kevin De Bruyne suffered a pelvic injury in the UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 clash with Inter Milan on September 18. He has been out of commission since, missing three matches in the Premier League, one in the UEFA Champions League, and one in the Carabao Cup. Manchester City have suffered without De Bruyne in the Premier League, with them dropping four points in the three matches he missed.

Belgium manager Domenico Tedesco has said De Bruyne has asked to sit out the international trips in October and November, as he wants to focus on recovery. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expecting to get his maestro back in October, but he has not revealed a concrete return date.

#3 Marc-Andre ter Stegen – Barcelona

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was enjoying a strong start to life under Hansi Flick, conceding five goals and keeping a clean sheet heading into the Matchday 7 clash with Villarreal. Things were going well for Ter Stegen against Villarreal until he landed awkwardly to collect a high ball just before the halftime whistle. After being stretchered off the pitch, Ter Stegen was taken to the hospital. The following day, Barcelona confirmed that the 32-year-old had suffered a patellar tendon rupture in his right knee and would undergo surgery.

Ter Stegen’s injury has been successful and the Germany international is currently on the long road to recovery. If there are no setbacks, he should be back in action at the start of the 2025-26 season.

#2 Rodri – Manchester City

The backbone of Manchester City’s midfield, Rodri, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League on September 22. He went down after drawing a challenge from Thomas Partey in the 18th minute and could not get back in fighting shape. Three minutes later, he limped off the pitch, making way for Mateo Kovacic. After a thorough assessment over the following days, Manchester City confirmed Rodri had suffered an ACL tear and meniscus damage in his right knee. He has since undergone surgery and will need the remainder of the season to recover.

Manchester City has dropped four points in the Premier League in his absence. Considering how important he is to Guardiola’s system, it will not be surprising if his injury ends up costing Man City the title.

#1 Daniel Carvajal – Real Madrid

The latest addition to this unfortunate list, Real Madrid veteran Daniel Carvajal suffered a season-ending injury in the 2-0 win over Villarreal on October 5. The right-back, who helped Spain win the European Championship in the summer of 2024, came together with Yeremi Pino in the fifth minute of injury time and immediately went to the ground. After receiving some medical attention, Carvajal tried to walk off the field but failed to do so. Ultimately, he had to be stretchered off, and it was evident that he would not return for a while.

On October 6, Real Madrid confirmed the worst, revealing that the 32-year-old had “a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, a ruptured external collateral ligament, and a ruptured popliteus tendon in his right leg.” The report also confirmed that he would undergo surgery in the coming days. It is early days, so it is difficult to predict how long it will take him to recover. But an injury of this magnitude could rule Carvajal out for around a year.