Soccer

“We have a very large margin for evolution” – Real Madrid Superstar Vinicius Jr. Claims Spain Must Beat Racism To Host 2030 FIFA World Cup

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Real Madrid Ace Vinicius Jr.
Real Madrid Ace Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior has discussed the racism issue in Spain, claiming the country should lose its right to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup if the situation does not improve. Vinicius Jr. also pledged to do everything in his power to help the country “evolve” before the showpiece event.

Real Madrid Star Vinicius Jr. Has Suffered Racism In Spain

One of the best players in Europe, Vinicius Jr. has been subjected to racial abuse time and again in Spain. In October 2021 at Barcelona‘s home ground, Camp Nou, a home fan called him “monkey.” La Liga investigated the case but could not identify the perpetrator. Almost a year later, agent Pedro Bravo took aim at Vinicius Jr. on the Spanish TV show “El Chiringuito”, asking him not to dance and “stop acting the monkey.”

In January 2023, ahead of a Copa del Rey quarter-final clash between Atletico and Real Madrid, Atletico fans hung a mannequin wearing Vinicius’ shirt from a bridge. There was also a banner that read “Madrid hates Real.” Later in May, Valencia fans targeted Vinicus in a La Liga game, calling him a “monkey” and disrespecting him with obscene gestures. After an investigation, Valencia received a hefty $29,273 fine and three of their fans were arrested.

As per ESPN, Valladolid, Osasuna, Sevilla, Mallorca, and Betis fans have also taken racially-charged digs at Vinicius Jr., at one time or the other.

Vinicius Jr. Thinks Spain Should Lose 2030 World Cup Hosting Rights If It Cannot Fix Racism Issues

Having been a target of racism, Vinicius Jr. knows how badly it can affect a player’s psyche. Speaking on CNN, he asked authorities in Spain to either make the country welcoming for all races or lose the 2030 FIFA World Cup hosting rights.

The Brazil international said:

I hope that Spain can evolve and understand how serious it is to insult someone based on the color of their skin. Until 2030, we have a very large margin for evolution. So I hope that Spain can evolve and understand how serious it is to insult a person based on the color of their skin, because if by 2030 things do not evolve, I think we need to change the location (of the World Cup), because if the player does not feel comfortable and does not feel safe playing in a country where he may suffer racism, it’s a bit complicated.

I want to do everything possible for things to change, because there are many people in Spain, the majority, who are not racist. It is a small group that ends up affecting the image of a country where it is very good to live. I love playing for Real Madrid. I love Spain, having the best conditions to live here with my family. We hope that things can evolve more, they have already evolved so far, but they can evolve much more and by 2030, cases of racists and racism can and must decrease.

The 2030 FIFA World Cup will be a historic one, as three continents will come together for the event. The centennial World Cup will kick off in South America, where Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay will serve as host nations. After the countries host one match each, the tournament will shift to Europe and North Africa, with Spain, Morocco, and Portugal hosting the matches.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Real Madrid Ace Vinicius Jr.
Soccer

LATEST “We have a very large margin for evolution” – Real Madrid Superstar Vinicius Jr. Claims Spain Must Beat Racism To Host 2030 FIFA World Cup

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 04 2024
Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Suggests Out-Of-Favor Star Likely To Stay At Old Trafford
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 04 2024

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has suggested Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen is likely to stay put at Old Trafford. According to Romano, the Red Devils are not in talks…

Liverpool Manager Arne Slot
Soccer
“They’re challengers now” – Micah Richards Backs Liverpool To Fight Manchester City & Arsenal For Premier League Title
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 04 2024

Former England international Micah Richards has claimed Liverpool has what it takes to battle reigning champions Manchester City and top contenders Arsenal for the 2024-25 Premier League title. The Merseysiders…

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez Playing For Inter Miami
Soccer
“You’re unique, Luis Suarez” – Inter Miami Ace Lionel Messi Pays Emotional Tribute After Uruguayan’s International Retirement
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 04 2024
Leny Yoro
Soccer
Top 10 Most Expensive Signings Of The 2024-25 Summer Transfer Window: Manchester United New Boy Leny Yoro Is In 3rd Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 04 2024
Ivan Toney
Soccer
How Much Will Ivan Toney’s Lucrative Al-Ahli Contract Earn The Englishman Per Week?
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 03 2024
Trossard
Soccer
Arsenal Reject £35million Saudi League Bid For Leandro Trossard: ‘He Is Not For Sale’
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 02 2024
Arrow to top