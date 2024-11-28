Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly eager to add Bayer Leverkusen talent Florian Wirtz to his squad next summer. The 21-year-old is one of the most sought-after players in the world and will be difficult to sign. The Cityzens, however, are keen to honor Guardiola’s wishes and are prepared to spend big to sign the Germany international.

Wirtz, who has been a member of the Bayer Leverkusen senior team since July 2020, was already a fine player before Xabi Alonso took over in the 2022-23 season. But under the Spaniard, Wirtz has taken his talents to a whole new level. Getting the license to roam, Wirtz has become a force to be reckoned with in the final third, regularly popping up with goals and assists.

With Alonso at the helm, the attacking midfielder has played 93 games in all competitions, scoring 31 times and providing 32 assists. He chipped in with 11 goals and 12 assists in 32 Bundesliga games last season as Leverkusen marched to the title without losing a single match.

Florian Wirtz is a Big Target for Manchester City

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Wirtz’s performances have caught the attention of Manchester City manager Guardiola. The two-time Treble-winning coach is always all on the lookout for breakout talents, and he believes Wirtz could be the perfect addition to his Manchester City system. Wirtz’s profile is perfect for City, with the coach being particularly appreciative of his understanding of possession-based soccer and dynamism.

Bayer Leverkusen will not make it easy for Manchester City to prize Wirtz away, as the club considers the German one of the best in the team. However, the temptation to play for one of the biggest clubs in Europe, to train under the most successful manager of the 21st century, could be hard for Wirtz to ignore.

According to the aforementioned report, Manchester City are not solely relying on Wirtz to do all the heavy lifting, as they are open to tabling a massive offer to convince the Leverkusen board. It will be interesting to see if it all comes together for the reigning English champions next summer.

So far, Wirtz has played 199 games for Leverkusen in all competitions, scoring 64 goals and providing 60 assists. His contract with the club expires on June 30, 2027.