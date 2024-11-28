Soccer

Report: Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Eager to Sign Highly Rated Germany International

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola
Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly eager to add Bayer Leverkusen talent Florian Wirtz to his squad next summer. The 21-year-old is one of the most sought-after players in the world and will be difficult to sign. The Cityzens, however, are keen to honor Guardiola’s wishes and are prepared to spend big to sign the Germany international.

Wirtz, who has been a member of the Bayer Leverkusen senior team since July 2020, was already a fine player before Xabi Alonso took over in the 2022-23 season. But under the Spaniard, Wirtz has taken his talents to a whole new level. Getting the license to roam, Wirtz has become a force to be reckoned with in the final third, regularly popping up with goals and assists.

With Alonso at the helm, the attacking midfielder has played 93 games in all competitions, scoring 31 times and providing 32 assists. He chipped in with 11 goals and 12 assists in 32 Bundesliga games last season as Leverkusen marched to the title without losing a single match.

Florian Wirtz is a Big Target for Manchester City

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Wirtz’s performances have caught the attention of Manchester City manager Guardiola. The two-time Treble-winning coach is always all on the lookout for breakout talents, and he believes Wirtz could be the perfect addition to his Manchester City system. Wirtz’s profile is perfect for City, with the coach being particularly appreciative of his understanding of possession-based soccer and dynamism.

Bayer Leverkusen will not make it easy for Manchester City to prize Wirtz away, as the club considers the German one of the best in the team. However, the temptation to play for one of the biggest clubs in Europe, to train under the most successful manager of the 21st century, could be hard for Wirtz to ignore.

According to the aforementioned report, Manchester City are not solely relying on Wirtz to do all the heavy lifting, as they are open to tabling a massive offer to convince the Leverkusen board. It will be interesting to see if it all comes together for the reigning English champions next summer.

So far, Wirtz has played 199 games for Leverkusen in all competitions, scoring 64 goals and providing 60 assists. His contract with the club expires on June 30, 2027.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola
Soccer

LATEST Report: Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Eager to Sign Highly Rated Germany International

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 28 2024
Kylian Mbappe Was A Disappointment at Liverpool
Soccer
Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe Fails to Lead Injury-Hit Los Blancos at Anfield
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 28 2024

English heavyweights Liverpool extended their perfect record in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night (November 27), beating Real Madrid 2-0 at Anfield Stadium. The statement victory — the Reds’…

Pep Guardiola
Soccer
Fans Are Concerned About Pep Guardiola’s Health After Manchester City Extend Winless Streak To Six Games
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 27 2024

Manchester City have gone six games without a win in all competitions and the stress appeared to take its toll on Pep Guardiola this week, after the City manager was…

Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Soccer
UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs Real Madrid – Where to Watch, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 26 2024
Premier League Trophy Image
Soccer
English Premier League: Top 5 Players Who Have Created the Most Chances in 2024-25
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 26 2024
1002799816
Soccer
Steve Cooper Sacked By Leicester City After Just Five Months In Charge Following Shaky Start To Season
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 25 2024
Liverpool Man Alexander-Arnold
Soccer
‘It’s Difficult to Judge’ – Liverpool Boss Arne Slot Gives Trent Alexander-Arnold Injury Update Ahead of Real Madrid Clash
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 22 2024
Arrow to top