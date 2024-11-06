Soccer

“I want him now” – Rio Ferdinand Hails Would-Be Manchester United Manager Ruben Amorim, Says Pep Guardiola ‘Will Be Scared’ of His Impact

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has lavished praise on Ruben Amorim following Sporting CP’s thumping win over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League. The Englishman is hopeful of a change of fortunes under Amorim and believes Guardiola will be “scared” of the Portuguese manager.

Ruben Amorim Oversaw A Massive Win Over Pep Guardiola in the Champions League

In his final home game as Sporting manager, Amorim locked horns with Premier League’s finest, Pep Guardiola, in the UEFA Champions League. Man City struck first in the match, with Phil Foden finding the back of the net in the third minute. However, Sporting refused to succumb to the pressure City subjected them to and produced a comeback for the ages. Victor Gyokeres scored a hat-trick (38′, 49′, 80′) and Maximiliano Araujo (46′) found the netting to propel Sporting to a 4-1 victory.

After the game, Amorim underplayed the impact of the thumping win in regard to his move to Manchester United, as the Red Devils could not play the way Sporting did. Ferdinand, however, is not one to play it safe and warned Guardiola and City ahead of Amorim’s imminent arrival.

Manchester United Legend Rio Ferdinand Excited for Ruben Amorim Era

Speaking on TNT Sports, the former center-back said:

I was excited by the change in dynamics of his team in the second half, how aggressive and dynamic they were, they showed fight and resilience. They are important elements you want him to bring, we are lacking that at Man Utd so I am really excited.

I’d like to be in the WhatsApp group of the current [Man Utd] team, if they didn’t watch that they are lunatics. The conversations between those guys now, wow. I am sitting there as a player asking why he isn’t coming in tomorrow. I want him now.”

Ferdinand continued:

I don’t want to get carried away but I want some good times back. It’s been far too negative and depressing in recent years.

You want a bit of sunshine and hopefully that man can bring that. But it’s going to take some time it is not an overnight job, but Pep will be scared.”

Manchester United activated Amorim’s €10 million ($10.7 million) release clause to prize him away from Sporting.

Amorim will officially join Manchester United, as Erik ten Hag’s permanent successor, on Monday, November 11. He is likely to make his managerial debut after the international break, against Ipswich Town on November 24.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
