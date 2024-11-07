Soccer

“Foreign managers are getting better jobs” – Graeme Souness Says English Managers Would Be Just As Successful at Liverpool and Manchester City

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Liverpool and Manchester City Coaches
Liverpool and Manchester City Coaches

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has said that having the right players is the most important thing at any soccer club. He stated that any top English coach would have been just as successful as Arne Slot at Liverpool and Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Guardiola Dominates Premier League With Manchester City; Slot’s Record Run at Liverpool

Spanish tactician Guardiola is widely hailed as one of the finest coaches in the history of the game. So far, he has managed three top clubs, enjoying smashing success in each one. Guardiola won two UEFA Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles at Barcelona, secured three consecutive Bundesliga titles and two DFB Pokals at Bayern Munich, and has so far bagged six Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy with Manchester City, among other honors. He became the first coach in history to win four consecutive Premier League titles.

Slot, meanwhile, has enjoyed the best-ever start for a new coach at Liverpool. Under his tutelage, Liverpool has played 16 games across competitions, winning 14 (1 D, 1 L). The Merseysiders are at the top of both the Premier League rankings and the UEFA Champions League rankings.

Graeme Souness Insists English Coaches Would Have Been As Successful as Pep Guardiola and Arne Slot

Stats suggest that foreign coaches have been better than their English counterparts in recent years, but Souness believes it is solely down to the players they have had at their disposal.

Launching a defense of homegrown talents, Souness said on William Hill’s Three Up Front podcast (via Liverpool ECHO):

I would dispute the idea that foreign coaches are better than British coaches. Foreign managers are getting better jobs at the moment, but that doesn’t mean they’re better coaches.

Pep Guardiola inherited a Manchester City side that had won Premier League titles with their two previous managers. Arne Slot took charge at Liverpool and took over what was more or less the finished article. I’m not buying the idea that foreign coaches do anything different to British coaches.

He added:

Players are the most important thing at any football club. You look at Guardiola; he had the best group of players in La Liga when he was at Barcelona, he had the best group of players in Germany at Bayern Munich, and now he has the best group of players in the Premier League at City.

Give an English coach the Liverpool, City, or Arsenal squad and they’d do just as well. The City team Guardiola inherited was full of top players, and he’s bought in better players as well.

Howard Wilkinson was the last English coach to win the English top-flight title. He led Leeds United to the championship in the 1991-92 season. Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson, meanwhile, is the last British manager to win the Premier League title (2012-13).

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Liverpool and Manchester City Coaches
Soccer

LATEST “Foreign managers are getting better jobs” – Graeme Souness Says English Managers Would Be Just As Successful at Liverpool and Manchester City

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 07 2024
Southampton Hexis Partnership
Soccer
Southampton Partners Up With Nutrition Experts Hexis to Get Out of Premier League Rut
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 07 2024

Premier League side Southampton FC has teamed up with one of the leading nutrition brands Hexis to enhance players’ performance. The move comes amid Southampton’s turbulent start to the 2024-25…

Ruud van Nistelrooy Manchester United Interim Manager
Soccer
Manchester United: Fabrizio Romano Reveals What’s Next for Ruud van Nistelrooy After Ruben Amorim’s Appointment
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 07 2024

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest on Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Manchester United future after the appointment of permanent head coach Ruben Amorim. The Italian journalist believes interim…

UEFA Champions League Trophy
Soccer
UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Top 5 Performers from Matchday 4
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 07 2024
Arsenal Lose to Inter Milan
Soccer
Inter Milan 1-0 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta Slams Referees After Gunners Fall to First Champions League Defeat
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 07 2024
Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola
Soccer
“I want him now” – Rio Ferdinand Hails Would-Be Manchester United Manager Ruben Amorim, Says Pep Guardiola ‘Will Be Scared’ of His Impact
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 06 2024
Real Madrid Man Vinicius Jr. Is One of the Leading Assist Providers
Soccer
Real Madrid Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Addresses Vinicius Jr. Transfer Rumors Amid Links With Man Utd, Chelsea, and PSG
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 06 2024
Arrow to top