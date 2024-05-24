On Tuesday (May 21), England coach Gareth Southgate named his provisional 33-man squad for the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024). Players from this squad will take part in intensive training sessions and feature in the preparatory friendlies against Bosnia & Herzegovina (June 3) and Iceland (June 7). After closely assessing the performance of his players, Southgate will name his final 26-man squad for EURO 2024 in Germany on or before June 8.

Southgate did not name Jordan Henderson and Marcus Rashford in his 33-man squad, meaning they are almost guaranteed to sit out the European extravaganza spanning June and July. Today, we will predict a few more dismissals, check out five players who may not travel to Germany despite being on the 33-man squad.

#5 Ivan Toney

Brentford ace Ivan Toney is one of the most sought-after players in the Premier League and is deservedly on Southgate’s provisional list. However, we are not confident he will make it to the manager’s final squad. Yes, he may be the only ‘Pure No. 9′ on the team, but Southgate does not like his strikers to focus solely on finishing. As we have seen time and again, England fire on all cylinders when there is fluidity up top, and we are afraid Toney is simply not as nimble. Also, Toney missed a lot of games due to gambling offenses and finished the season with only four goals in 17 Premier League appearances.

Harry Kane will undoubtedly be Southgate’s go-to man in Germany, and we can see Ollie Watkins sharing the workload. The Aston Villa man chipped in with 19 goals and 13 assists in the 2023-24 Premier League season, and it would be a shock if he does not make it into the Three Lions’ final EURO 2024 squad.

#4 Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon is coming off a superb Premier League campaign with Newcastle United. The 23-year-old, who primarily operates as a left-winger, played 35 games, scoring 11 times and providing 10 assists. However, we still think he will fail to make the cut, as England have two solid options at left wing.

Phil Foden, who won the Premier League Player of the Season, could be the starter on the left while Jack Grealish could provide cover. Bukayo Saka is almost a shoo-in for the right flank and Jarrod Bowen could fill in for him when needed. Given Gordon’s performances in 2023-24, the snub may feel unfair, but in Southgate’s 4-2-3-1 formation, there does not seem to be any room for another left winger.

#3 Adam Wharton

Adam Wharton, who moved from Blackburn Rovers to Crystal Palace in the winter transfer window, could make his international debut in England’s upcoming friendlies against Bosnia or Iceland. However, he may not be on Southgate’s final 26-man squad for Germany.

Wharton, who claimed three assists in 16 Premier League matches in 2023-24, is a fine central midfielder. But with Jude Bellingham, James Maddison, Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, and Conor Gallagher fighting for a place, it could be tricky for Wharton to make the final squad. Additionally, Southgate may choose not to pick him for a tournament as competitive as the European Championship since he has yet to play in an international fixture. He, however, should be an easy pick for the Paris Olympics this summer.

#2 Eberechi Eze

Eberechi Eze is another Crystal Palace player who could sit out the 2024 European Championship. The 25-year-old, who primarily plays as an attacking midfielder, has plenty of quality, but England already have two players who are higher up the pecking order. On the brink of UEFA Champions League glory, Bellingham should start at the top of the midfield in EURO 2024 and Maddison should be his first-choice cover. Both players have plenty of top-level experience, making them better equipped to cope with the pressure of such a massive tournament.

Eze has a couple of games to make a case for himself, but it will certainly not be easy.

#1 Luke Shaw

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has booked a place on Southgate’s 33-man list, but the England manager admits he is a “long shot” for EURO 2024. The gifted full-back struggled to remain fit in the 2023-24 season, playing only 15 matches across competitions. He has been on the treatment table with a muscle injury since February, and there is no telling when he will be fully fit.

Since he has been Southgate’s first choice at left-back, Shaw is getting every opportunity to bounce back. However, as things stand, there is a big chance he will not be in fighting shape before the team submission deadline on June 8.