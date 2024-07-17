Soccer star-turned-pundit Gary Lineker has dismissed claims that his criticism played a part in compelling Gareth Southgate to step down as England manager. Lineker claimed the suggestions came from a section of journalists who wanted to drive a wedge between pundits and players and management.

Gary Lineker Asked England To Employ A More Attack-Minded Coach

In the aftermath of England’s 2-1 defeat to Spain in the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024), many pundits, including Lineker, took aim at Southgate, saying he should resign from the head coach position.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, he said although Southgate was the right person to get everyone behind the English soccer team, he was not the man to take the project forward. Lineker expressed his desire to see a modern, attack-minded coach taking the reins.

He said:

“I think he’s been the right person to bring the nation together in terms of the football team.

“And, now, maybe it’s time for someone else with a more modern, attacking style of football. Because I think the game’s gone away from being successful if you’re really defensive.”

Lineker Insists He Did Not Convince Southgate To Resign

On Tuesday, July 16, Southgate voluntarily resigned from the head coach position, saying “It’s time for change, and for a new chapter.” Shortly after Southgate’s announcement, Lineker was subjected to a probe, with reporters asking him if he thought he was responsible for the manager’s resignation.

Hitting back at the suggestions, he said on The Rest Is Football podcast (via Express):

“We [pundits] were critical at times, because you can’t say when a team is not playing very well, that they played well. If they played awfully, you say they played awfully, and they did in the early part of the tournament. There’s no question about that. But then to try and make it that that’s the reason, that criticism is the reason he’s gone. It’s not. It’s not that at all.

“We speak to the players and they understand where it’s coming from.”

He added:

“They [journalists] constantly try to put a wedge between us and players and management. Just the silliness of it.”

Southgate was in charge of England for eight long years before he decided to step down. He managed them in 102 games, overseeing 64 wins, 20 draws, and 18 defeats.