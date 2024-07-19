Sven-Goran Eriksson, the first non-English manager to take charge of England, has urged the Football Association (FA) to pick either Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola as Gareth Southgate’s successor. Eriksson feels both managers would do a splendid job as they are well acquainted with English soccer.

Since Gareth Southgate stepped down from his position as head coach on Tuesday (July 16), the rumor mill has linked many prominent names with the England job. Unsurprisingly, Manchester City manager Guardiola and former Liverpool coach Klopp have also been mentioned as potential candidates.

Sven-Goran Eriksson Thinks Pep Guardiola & Jurgen Klopp Are Top 2 Candidates For England Job

The FA has shown a strong affinity toward hiring English managers for the Three Lions over the years, often overlooking more accomplished managers in favor of one of their own. Eriksson believes the trend must change, as the focus should not be on nationality but quality.

Explaining why Guardiola or Klopp should be the obvious candidate for the England role, the Swede told The Telegraph:

“If he is English, or foreign, I don’t think it should mean much. You just have to find a top manager, or a young one with a good future. If you want to aim high, the obvious two contenders are Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola. They know English football, the players and culture.

“If there was even the slightest suggestion they were interested in the job, England should go for it. We are talking about two of the best managers in the world. Klopp is taking a break and I’m not sure whether stepping down from Manchester City is in Pep’s mind. But you have to aim high, and appointing either of those two would be a huge statement for England and their aims for the future.”

Guardiola has hinted that he might look for a new challenge after the end of the 2024-25 season. According to a report from Sky Germany, the FA could wait for the Spaniard to become available. Klopp, meanwhile, is currently on a sabbatical after managing Liverpool for nine long years. The German has expressed his desire to take at least a year before returning to the management game.