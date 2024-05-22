Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly considering making a move for Mauricio Pochettino this summer. The news comes less than a day after the Argentine manager parted ways with Chelsea by mutual consent.

Mauricio Pochettino Has Left Chelsea After A Disappointing Season

Expectations were sky-high when Chelsea appointed ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss Pochettino as manager ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. Following a disastrous 2022-23 season, which saw them finish 12th in the Premier League rankings, the Blues wanted Pochettino to turn them into top-four contenders. However, despite giving his best, Pochettino could not make Chelsea consistent; not until the very end.

The Pensioners finished the Premier League season on the back of a nine-game unbeaten run, with them winning their last five games of the campaign. However, the impressive recovery only pushed them to a sixth-placed finish. Pochettino also got a lot of flak for losing the Carabao Cup final to an injury-stricken Liverpool side.

At the end-of-season meeting, prominent members of the board voted for a change, and Pochettino accepted their decision without making a fuss. Pochettino has yet to hint where he might end up, but The Sun believes Manchester United could be his next destination.

Manchester United To Turn To Mauricio Pochettino If Erik ten Hag Is Sacked

After guiding Manchester United to only an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League, Erik ten Hag finds himself under insurmountable pressure. Minority stakeholder and head of soccer operations, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has not yet commented on Ten Hag’s future, but there is a chance that the club could look for a replacement this summer.

According to The Sun, if United do indeed sack Ten Hag, Pochettino will in line to replace him. Despite his struggles at Chelsea, Pochettino remains one of the most sought-after managers in the sport. Additionally, Ratcliffe reportedly admires the manager and United would not have to pay a fortune to sign him.

It is not the first time Pochettino is being linked with the Manchester United job. Before the Red Devils hired Ten Hag from Porto, the ex-Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager was the front-runner to take over. The move fell through that time but conditions look a lot more favorable this time around.