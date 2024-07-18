Soccer

Gareth Southgate Resigns: What’s Next For England & The Tactician?

Sushan Chakraborty
England Boss Gareth Southgate

On July 16, two days after England lost their second consecutive European Championship final (EURO), Gareth Southgate announced his decision to step down from his position as head coach. It marked the end of an eight-year chapter — one that was filled with almost equal parts of excitement and despair.

How Did Gareth Southgate Fare As England Manager?

On September 28, 2016, Southgate took charge of an uninspired and demoralized England side — one that had not qualified for a semi-final of a major competition since EURO 1996. With less than two years to go before the 2018 FIFA World Cup, he needed to do a sensational job to bring the Three Lions in fighting shape.

Southgate began his managerial journey with a 2-0 victory over Malta on October 8, 2016. He racked up two draws (Slovenia, Spain) and a win (Scotland) in the following three games before suffering a 1-0 defeat to Germany. There was a lot still to be done.

Southgate learned from his mistakes and prepared as well as he possibly could for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and the result was there for all to see. England reached the semi-finals of the tournament, marking their best result since the 1990 World Cup (semi-final). Croatia beat them 2-1 on the night, but England’s resilience won hearts.

Three years later, in EURO 2020, England qualified for the final for the first-ever time. Unfortunately, Italy denied Southgate and Co. their trophy, beating them on penalties.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign was a disappointment in comparison, as they could not go beyond the quarter-finals. Kylian Mbappe’s France bested them in the final 8, beating them 2-1.

In EURO 2024, England reached all the way to the final, but their playing style drew criticism. In the showpiece event, Spain outplayed and outclassed them, bagging a 2-1 victory and taking home the EURO trophy.

Overall, Southgate managed England in 102 games, overseeing 61 wins, 24 draws, and 17 defeats. He signed off with a win% of 59.8.

What’s Next For Southgate & England?

After spending the last 13 years with England, managing the academy and U21 team before taking the reins of the first team, Southgate may simply decide to take some time off. The relentless pressure of managing the most closely monitored national team must have taken its toll.

After his sabbatical, we expect to see him back in club management. According to reports, Southgate remains the frontrunner to take the Manchester United job. So, if Erik ten Hag slips up, there is a chance that Southgate could spring to action.

As for England, there are quite a few candidates to sit in the hot seat. German tactician and former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly a contender and so are Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel.

However, we have a hunch that The Football Association (FA) will once again appoint an English manager. Graham Potter and Eddie Howe are the pick of the bunch, and given their recent track record, it will be surprising if Howe does not get the nod.

