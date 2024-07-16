Soccer

“That’s not an excuse” – Kieran Trippier Contradicts Gareth Southgate, Insists England Were Not Tired In EURO 2024 Final Loss To Spain

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
England Man Kieran Trippier
England Man Kieran Trippier

Veteran full-back Kieran Trippier has contradicted his manager Gareth Southgate, refusing to accept tiredness as an excuse for England’s defeat to Spain in the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024) final. Trippier claimed the Three Lions were up for the challenge, and they left their all on the pitch against Luis de la Fuente’s champions.

England Lost 2-1 To Spain In EURO 2024 Final

One of the tournament favorites England fell to a 2-1 defeat to Spain in the EURO 2024 final on Sunday, July 14. After a cagey first half, Nico Williams fired La Roja in front with a fine finish in the 47th minute. They could have doubled or even tripled their advantage in the following few minutes but scuffed their chances. After being under pressure for the majority of the game, Gareth Southgate’s side restored parity, thanks to Cole Palmer’s excellent outside-the-box finish in the 73rd minute.

Instead of pushing on for the winner, England dropped back, allowing Spain a passage into the game. De La Fuente’s side unapologetically capitalized, with Mikel Oyarzabal popping up with the winning goal in the 86th minute to seal the win.

Kieran Trippier Insists England Were Fully Fit For EURO Final

After the game, Southgate suggested a lack of energy contributed to England’s fate in the EURO 2024 final. Trippier, however, refuses to accept it. Speaking to the press, he claimed England were one of the fittest teams in EURO 2024 and said players gave it their all against Spain.

Trippier stated (via The Daily Mail):

The team that we’ve got is fit. If you see the running stats, I think we’re probably the highest in the whole tournament. So that’s not an excuse.

They [Spain] get the second goal and it’s always difficult when you’re chasing the game against a team like Spain. Football is all about fine margins. It’s one of those where the lads gave everything.

Trippier started six games for England in EURO 2024, but Southgate deployed freshly fit Luke Shaw at left-back for the final against Spain. The Manchester United star was below his best in the game and had a difficult time keeping up with the effervescent Lamine Yamal.

Shaw was at fault for Williams’ goal early in the second half. He was out of position when Yamal received the ball from Dani Carvajal, which made it easy for the 17-year-old to find Williams toward the far post.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Cristiano Ronaldo Disappointed
Soccer

LATEST “He doesn’t understand the team dynamics” – Didi Hamann Blasts Portugal Icon Cristiano Ronaldo For ‘Outrageous Acts Of Selfishness’ During EURO 2024

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 16 2024
Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Journalist Claims Gunners Are Working Hard To Keep In-Form Attacker Amid Interest From Bayern Munich & Borussia Dortmund
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 16 2024

Renowned journalist Charles Watts has claimed Arsenal are trying their best to keep U-18 star Chido Obi-Martin at the club amid interest from Bundesliga powerhouses Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund….

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Soccer
“He is useless” – Ex-Tottenham Star Slams Arsenal Ace For His EURO 2024 Campaign
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 16 2024

Former Tottenham Hotspur man Rafael van der Vaart has criticized Arsenal and England star Declan Rice for his performances in the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024). He called Rice “useless”,…

England Man Kieran Trippier
Soccer
“That’s not an excuse” – Kieran Trippier Contradicts Gareth Southgate, Insists England Were Not Tired In EURO 2024 Final Loss To Spain
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 16 2024
Lamine Yamal EURO Winner
Soccer
5 Players With Most Goals + Assists In EURO 2024: Lamine Yamal Is In 2nd Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 16 2024
Messi And Ronaldo Most Decorated Players
Soccer
From Lionel Messi To Cristiano Ronaldo: A Look At 10 Most Decorated Players In Soccer History
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 16 2024
Ex England and Liverpool Star Jamie Carragher
Soccer
“Southgate had to stay, win or lose” – Jamie Carragher Backs England Boss To Continue But Insists He Must Phase Out First XI Star
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 15 2024
Arrow to top