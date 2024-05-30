American Football

Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle has agreed to a three-year, $84.75 million extension

Jaylen Waddle Dolphins pic
Jaylen Waddle Dolphins pic

Despite losing in the wildcard round of the 2024 playoffs, the Miami Dolphins still had a lot to build off. Miami went 11-6 last season, their best record since 2008. Additionally, their (27.9) points per game last season was the third-best in the NFL. The Dolphins have an explosive offense and they just recently locked up one of their premier WRs. 

Today, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Dolphins’ WR Jaylen Waddle has agreed to a three-year, $84.75 million extension. In terms of annual average value, that makes Waddle the fourth-highest-paid WR at $28.25 million per season. Miami was already paying Tyrekk Hill $30 million per season. Waddle’s AAV is not too far behind Hill. General Manager Chris Grier is investing in his talented WR core.

Jaylen Waddle is now the fourth-highest-paid WR in the NFL in terms of annual average value


In the 2021 NFL Draft, Jaylen Waddle was the sixth overall pick by the Miami Dolphins out of Alabama. The 25-year-old has been a playmaker for Miami since he stepped into the building. As a rookie, Waddle had over 100 receptions for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns. This past season, Waddle set a franchise record as the first player to record 1,000+ receiving yards in each of his first three years. Waddle also owns the team record for most receiving yards (3,385) in a player’s first three seasons. With the Dolphins, Waddle has been a consistent target for QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Jaylen Waddle’s $74 million guaranteed is the third-highest for any WR in league history. Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown was guaranteed $84 million and Detriot’s Amon-Ra St. Brown got $77 million guaranteed. Miami now has Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle locked up long-term. Next up for the Dolphins will be signing Tua Tagovailoa to an extension. He’s entering the last year of his rookie deal.


There’s been some speculation about whether Miami wants to pay Tua Tagovailoa or not. Quarterback contracts are not getting any cheaper. Recently, Lions’ QB Jared Goff signed a four-year, $212 million extension. That’s well over $50 million per season. Tagovailoa would undoubtedly be asking for at least $50 million per season. Five QBs are set to make over $50 million in 2024. Will Miami make Tagovailoa one of those players?

