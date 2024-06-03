NFL

Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson is now the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL at $35 million per season

Zach Wolpin
This offseason, the Vikings have made changes to their offense. Veteran QB Kirk Cousins parted ways with Minnesota after six seasons. He took his talents to the Atlanta Falcons. The Vikings used the 10th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to select his replacement. Former Michigan QB and national champion, J.J. McCarthy. 

While the QB situation will be different in 2024, the Vikings know what they have in their WR room. Former first-round pick Justin Jefferson has proved time and time again that he’s one of the best WRs in the league. Jefferson has been a threat ever since he entered the NFL. This offseason, the All-Pro WR was up for an extension. ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced today that Jefferson is signing a massive four-year, $140 million extension with the Vikings. That deal makes him the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL.

Justin Jefferson just signed a massive contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings


For four straight seasons, Justin Jefferson has recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards. The 24-year-old played in 10 games last season and made nine starts due to injury. Jefferson still found a way to have 1,074 receiving yards on 68 catches and five touchdowns. At his best, we’ve seen Justin Jefferson be the best WR in the NFL. In 2022, he led the NFL with 128 catches for 1,809 receiving yards. His (106.4) yards per game led the NFL in 2022. Jefferson added eight touchdowns that season. That was enough for him to earn a first-team All-Pro selection and AP Offensive Player of the Year.

Vikings’ owners Mark and Zygi Wild said that Jefferson has “earned” this contract. This offseason, multiple teams tried to inquire with the Vikings about trading for Jefferson. Minnesota never budged and now they have their WR1 locked up for the future. It would be tough to trade a player who is considered one of, if not the best WR in the league. Now, Jefferson will likely be catching passes from J.J. McCarthy. However, there is the chance the rookie doesn’t begin 2024 as the starter. That would mean Sam Darnold beat McCarthy out for the job. There’s still plenty of time for the Vikings to decide who their QB1 is next season.


Regardless of who Minnesota’s QB is next season, Justin Jefferson is going to be open. The talented WR always finds a way to make it work and be at his best. For his four-year career in the NFL thus far, Jefferson has 392 catches for 5,899 yards and 30 touchdowns. Additionally, Jefferson averages (98.3) yards per game for his career. ESPN noted that’s an NFL record for any career span. Last season, Tyreek Hill led the NFL with (112.4) yards per game. While that number is impressive, his career average for yards per game is only (88.1) far less than Justin Jefferson’s. That echoes just how dominant Jefferson was been the first four years of his career. His new contract extension is well deserved.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

