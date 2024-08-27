NFL

CeeDee Lamb Rewarded With Record-Breaking Contract In Dallas After Holding Out For Deal

Olly Taliku
The Dallas Cowboys have finally agreed on a deal for their star wide receiver, with CeeDee Lamb signing a four-year, $136million contract ahead of the new 2024 campaign.

CeeDee Lamb Finally Signs

After a long summer of waiting on an agreement, CeeDee Lamb has finally secured a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys that makes him the second highest paid receiver in the league.

Lamb has been holding out on signing a new contract in the offseason, with the Cowboys’ star wide receiver attempting to negotiate one of the biggest deals in NFL history.

According to reports, Lamb will take home $136million for Dallas across the next four years in his deal, giving the 25-year-old the second-highest average annual salary in the league for a non-quarterback behind only Justin Jefferson.

In his contract Lamb will also receive a $100m guarantee, as well as a whopping $38m signing bonus according to NFL insiders.

Now he has secured his contract with Dallas, Lamb will be able to join back up with the Cowboys in their final preparations ahead of the new season. Lamb had been sitting out of practice, as well as pre season so that he could try and force a deal with Dallas before the 2024 campaign begins.

Through his four years in the league Lamb has become one of the most efficient wide receivers out there, making 395 catches for 5145 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Last year Lamb again stood out in the Cowboys offence, earning All-Pro first-team honours for a third consecutive season while breaking single-season franchise records in Dallas for both receptions and receiving yards.

Without Lamb the Cowboys wouldn’t have got anywhere near the playoffs in their past three seasons, but they are still yet to get past the Divisional Round with Lamb in their ranks.

The Cowboys kick off their 2024 campaign in just over a week, with a tricky matchup against the Browns in Cleveland on September 8th.

