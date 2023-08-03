Former cruiserweight world champion turned boxing pundit, Tony Bellew, has weighed-in with his prediction ahead of the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight. The former British boxing superstar is slightly edging towards Jake Paul beating the UFC veteran on points.

Paul vs Diaz Prediction: Tony Bellew Gives ‘The Problem Child’ The Edge

When it comes to boxing, it’s fair to say that Tony Bellew knows a thing or two. Having had an involvement in the sport for decades, ‘The Bomber’ is certainly an expert when it comes to the sport of boxing.

Not only is he a former cruiserweight world champion, but he is also now a leading pundit for DAZN and formerly Sky Sports. Bellew always gives an intriguing insight when it comes to boxing, given the fact he has an abundance of experience from his days in the ring.

Bellew has shared the ring with several established world champions and boxing icons over the years. He fought the likes of Oleksandr Usyk, David Haye twice, Ilunga Makabu, Nathan Cleverly and Adonis Stevenson to name but a few.

The British boxing superstar is widely respected in boxing circles, and when he gives predictions and insights for fights, fans tend to listen.

This weekend is no different. Ahead of Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz this Saturday night from the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas, the former cruiserweight king has weighed-in with his prediction. For this huge 185-pound super-fight, ‘The Bomber’ is siding with ‘The Problem Child’ to defeat his UFC counterpart on points.

With just days until both men make their ring walks, US boxing fans can watch the Paul vs Diaz fight live on DAZN PPV. This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year and one that has captured the imagination of both boxing fans and general Jake Paul fans.

With the fight almost upon us, Tony Bellew has weighed-in with his prediction on how he sees the Paul vs Diaz fight playing out. He is backing the Ohio man to win the fight, but thinks we could be in for a long fight with the three scoring judges’ being called into action after 10 rounds.

In a recent interview with Sport Bible, the former world champion boxer and British boxing hero had this to say on how he sees the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight playing out:

“Nate Diaz is noted as having half-decent hands in the UFC in mixed martial arts. Having half these hands in mixed martial arts, you’re basically not even as good as a novice boxer. I don’t think it’s going to make too much of a difference to someone like Jake Paul.

“Nate Diaz will be giving away an awful lot of size to someone like Jake Paul. Nate Diaz, someone who’s a career-long lightweight and welterweight in the UFC which is, like, insane to think he can compete with a man who’s 200-plus pounds.

“Jake Paul is a bit of a lump… I just think he’ll beat him on points.

“Nate’s very, very tough, even if it is in a boxing match. He’s extremely tough, takes a good shot on the whiskers, he’s been clocked by an awful lot of people who are quite heavy-handed.

“Conor McGregor’s one of the most accurate punchers, strikers in the world, regarding whether it’s boxing or MMA and Diaz took McGregor’s shots clean on the whiskers a couple of times, to be fair, so I’d be surprised if he actually knocked him spark out.

“But as I said before, mixed martial arts and boxing are two totally different sports, they really are.”

As of today for the main event, Jake Paul is the -360 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of boxing bettors will of course fancy Nate Diaz as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +265 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career and claim victory on his pro boxing debut.

What a fight we have on our hands from the American Airlines Center on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz 📊 Records: Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut)

Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut) 📅 Date: Saturday August 5, 2023

Saturday August 5, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST

Approx. 11.00PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV

US: DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -360 | Diaz +265

