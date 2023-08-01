Boxing News

What Is The Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Pay-Per-View Price For Super-Fight On August 5?

Paul Kelly
One of the biggest fights of the year is almost upon us as Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz goes down in Dallas, Texas this weekend. US boxing fans can watch this highly anticipated 185-pound boxing showdown via DAZN PPV – but just how much money will it cost fans to watch this super-fight?

How Much Will The Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Pay-Per-View Cost?

With just a matter of days until the first bell sounds, boxing fans around the world are excited at the prospect of seeing Jake Paul back in action this weekend as he faces former UFC veteran Nate Diaz.

For a fight of this magnitude, it comes as no surprise to learn that fans will have to part with their cash in order to watch Paul vs Diaz. The fight is so big that it is available to buy via pay-per-view in over 200 countries worldwide.

DAZN PPV are airing the fight live for boxing fans in the United States. In order to watch the main event from the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas, including the full undercard, boxing fans will be forced to pay the $59.99 pay-per-view fee.

DAZN’s price is set at $59.99 for new and existing subscribers. DAZN PPV is the only place boxing fans can watch this 185-pound clash in the United States. The fight is being aired on DAZN PPV for UK boxing fans as well at a price of £14.99.

This of course includes the highly anticipated main event between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul, but also includes the rest of the undercard action too. There are some interesting fights on the undercard, including some undisputed world title action in the women’s featherweight division with legendary Amanda Serrano in action.

RELATED: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

 

RELATED: Jake Paul Net Worth & Career Earnings | Nate Diaz Net Worth & Career Earnings

All you’ll have to do to watch the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz full card is pay your one-off $59.99 pay-per-view fee at DAZN PPV.

Watching boxing can be an expensive hobby, with quite a number of big fights now being listed as pay-per-view events. For a fight of this magnitude, it simply has to be a PPV event. Now, all that’s left is to sit back, relax and enjoy this unbelievable fight!

As of today for the main event, Jake Paul is the -360 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of boxing bettors will of course fancy Nate Diaz as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +265 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career and claim victory on his pro boxing debut.

What a fight we have on our hands from the American Airlines Center on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of this celebrity crossover super-fight.

RELATED: Jake Paul Boxing Record | Nate Diaz Boxing Record

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz
  • 📊 Records: Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday August 5, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -360 | Diaz +265

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports.
