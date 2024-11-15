Boxing News

There Is Still A Chance Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Could Be Cancelled Just Hours From Ring Walks

Olly Taliku
Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are both now counting down the hours until they meet in the ring on Friday night, but there is still a possibility that the bout could be cancelled amid health concerns.

Could Mike Tyson Call Off Fight?

Both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson have now weighed in for their heavyweight bout this weekend in Texas and at the minute, there are no immediate concerns surrounding Tyson’s health.  

There was more drama the final time Paul and Tyson met ahead of Friday’s fight, as Tyson’s hatred for Paul was shown with the boxing legend smacking Paul at the weigh-ins. 

However, ‘Iron Mike’ could reportedly pull out of the fight at any time before the ring walk, if his team thinks that the 58-year-old is struggling with his health condition.  

The blockbuster Paul-Tyson bout was originally billed for summer earlier this year, but the former WBC, WBA and IBF heavyweight champion was forced to postpone after suffering a medical emergency on a flight to Miami.

Mike Tyson Reassures Fans

The Hall of Famer has also been sick in the buildup to this weekend, but he has reassured his fans that he will be okay on Friday night when stepping into the ring for the first time in four years.

“I got sick, but I feel good. I’m just ready. I’m just ready. I’m going to do my talk and I’m going to talk my s***, but I’m ready to fight.

“I’m beautiful and I’ve been back to training for a while, like two weeks, three weeks… I’m in camp. As soon as I catch this guy, it’s over. Jake Paul is going to be running around the ring, but as soon as I catch this guy, it’s going to be totally over. I’m going to f*** him up.”

Although it has been four years since Tyson’s last fight, that was an exhibition and it has been even longer since his last professional fight – which came in a 2005 loss to Kevin McBride.

If Tyson and Paul both pass their pre-fight medical tests today, the bout on Friday night will be classed as a professional one and count on both fighters’ official records.

There is of course a lot more on the line for Mike Tyson than his opponent this week when it comes to professional records, who has 40 more wins than Paul and 37 more knockouts in his career.

Olly Taliku

