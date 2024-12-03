Daniel Dubois has booked his heavyweight title defence for the new year, with the champion set to take on Joseph Parker on what is a stacked February card.

Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker

Daniel Dubois is preparing to defend his heavyweight title and it has been confirmed that the British superstar will go toe to toe with Joseph Parker in February.

The pair are fighting on a co-main event in Saudi Arabia which will also be headlined by Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol, who take each other on in a rematch after their light-heavyweight classic in April.

Dubois had a long list of potential opponents for his title defence, including the likes of Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua.

DANIEL DUBOIS KOs ANTHONY JOSHUA 😱😱 OH MY. (via @DAZNBoxing)pic.twitter.com/9MnNcGhZ8L — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 21, 2024

Joshua has rejected a rematch for February, with ‘AJ’ concerned that he wouldn’t be able to fully prepare himself in time for a fight so soon in the new year.

Parker will be a good challenger for Dubois but the Brit will still come into the bout as the heavy favourite, even though the New Zealand heavyweight has won his last five fights.

Parker has quietly made his way up the rankings over the last year, with convincing wins against Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang. The 32-year-old hasn’t fought since March this year though and his fitness could be a downfall against the formidable Dubois.

Dubois was last seen flattening Anthony Joshua in September and he looks more than ready to defend his heavyweight title before possibly taking on the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury.

Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker Fight Information

🥊 Daniel Dubois vs Joshua Parker

📊 Records: Dubois (22-2, 21 KO’s) | Parker (35-3, 23 KO’s)

📅 Date: 22nd February, 2025

🏟 Venue: Kingdom Arena | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol II Full Card

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol

Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker

Shakur Stevenson vs Floyd Schofield

Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Israil Madrimov

Joshua Buatsi vs. Callum Smith

Zhilei Zhang vs. Agit Kabayel