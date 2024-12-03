Boxing News

Daniel Dubois Set To Defend Heavyweight Title Against Joseph Parker On Riyadh Co-Main Event In February

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Daniel Dubois Boxing 1
Daniel Dubois Boxing 1

Daniel Dubois has booked his heavyweight title defence for the new year, with the champion set to take on Joseph Parker on what is a stacked February card.

Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker

Daniel Dubois is preparing to defend his heavyweight title and it has been confirmed that the British superstar will go toe to toe with Joseph Parker in February.

The pair are fighting on a co-main event in Saudi Arabia which will also be headlined by Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol, who take each other on in a rematch after their light-heavyweight classic in April.

Dubois had a long list of potential opponents for his title defence, including the likes of Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua.

Joshua has rejected a rematch for February, with ‘AJ’ concerned that he wouldn’t be able to fully prepare himself in time for a fight so soon in the new year.

Parker will be a good challenger for Dubois but the Brit will still come into the bout as the heavy favourite, even though the New Zealand heavyweight has won his last five fights.

Parker has quietly made his way up the rankings over the last year, with convincing wins against Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang. The 32-year-old hasn’t fought since March this year though and his fitness could be a downfall against the formidable Dubois.

Dubois was last seen flattening Anthony Joshua in September and he looks more than ready to defend his heavyweight title before possibly taking on the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury.

Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker Fight Information 

  • 🥊 Daniel Dubois vs Joshua Parker
  • 📊 Records: Dubois (22-2, 21 KO’s) | Parker (35-3, 23 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: 22nd February, 2025
  • 🏟  Venue: Kingdom Arena | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol II Full Card

  • Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol
  • Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker
  • Shakur Stevenson vs Floyd Schofield
  • Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz
  • Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Israil Madrimov
  • Joshua Buatsi vs. Callum Smith
  • Zhilei Zhang vs. Agit Kabayel
Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Boxing News

Latest news

View all
Daniel Dubois Boxing 1
Boxing News

LATEST Daniel Dubois Set To Defend Heavyweight Title Against Joseph Parker On Riyadh Co-Main Event In February

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Dec 03 2024
Sylvester stallone
Boxing News
Sylvester Stallone Apologises To Jake Paul After Deleting Instagram Post Claiming Mike Tyson ‘Spared His Life’
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 29 2024

The world renowned actor most famous for his role in the ‘Rocky’ franchise has taken back a personal attack on Jake Paul after the ‘Problem Child’s’ win against Mike Tyson….

Ryan Garcia Next Fight Ryan Garcia Boxing
Boxing News
Ryan Garcia Set To Return To The Ring In December For Exhibition Bout Against Rukiya Anpo In Japan
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 28 2024

Ryan Garcia hasn’t fought since April after being handed a one-year ban for failing a drug test, but the Mexican will return to the ring on December 30th for an…

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship
Boxing News
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship President Wants To Add Some Huge Names In Fighting To Latest Roster
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 20 2024
Jake Paul Boxing
Boxing News
Jake Paul Responds To Daniel Dubois Call Out With Cheeky Message To Heavyweight Champion
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 19 2024
Tommy Fury Boxing
Boxing News
Tommy Fury Announces Next Fight As He Will Face Darren Till On His Return To the Ring
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 18 2024
Mike Tyson Jake Paul
Boxing News
There Is Still A Chance Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Could Be Cancelled Just Hours From Ring Walks
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 15 2024
Arrow to top