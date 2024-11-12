Boxing News

Who Is Fighting On The Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Undercard At AT&T Stadium This Weekend?

Olly Taliku
One of the most anticipated fights of the year is coming up on Saturday night, with Jake Paul and Mike Tyson set to go head to head in Texas. But who is fighting on the Paul-Tyson undercard?  

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

This is the one we have all been waiting for, as Jake Paul will finally get a chance to prove himself against Mike Tyson on Saturday night with the world watching on.

‘Iron Mike’ hasn’t set foot in a boxing ring for over 19 years but as one of the most feared names in the fighting world he shouldn’t have any problem with nerves this week.

Tyson held a record of 50-6 in the ring before he retired and with 44 knockouts, if he can replicate some of his old performances this weekend then Paul should have no chance.

But this isn’t the same Mike Tyson that everyone was so mesmerised by in the 90’s and it has been a long journey for the 58-year-old to get himself back into shape for the Paul fight this week.

The ‘Problem Child’ on the other hand has plenty of recent experience having already fought twice in 2024, beating both Mike Perry and Ryan Bourland with emphatic knockouts.

Paul now has a record of 10-1 with seven knockouts, but it would surely take something special for the 27-year-old to put Tyson on the canvas.

There is no doubt that Paul would lose to Tyson in his prime, but with Iron Mike very much an unknown prospect having not fought since 2005, anything could happen in Texas this weekend.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Fight Information 

  • 🥊 Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson
  • 📊 Records: Paul (10-1, 7 KO’s) | Tyson (50-6, 44 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: 16th November, 2024
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 7.00PM ET
  • 📺 TV Channel: Netflix
  • 🏟  Venue: AT&T Stadium | Texas

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Undercard

  • Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson; Heavyweight
  • Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano; Super-lightweight title
  • Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos; Welterweight title
  • Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes; Super-middleweight
  • Shadasia Green vs Melinda Watpool; Super-middleweight title
  • Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica; Super-lightweight 
  • Bruce Carrington vs Dana Coolwell; Featherweight
