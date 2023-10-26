The Titans have lost back to back games in the NFL, but they will be looking to bounce back this weekend against the Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Ahead of the action, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the Tennessee Titans vs Atlanta Falcons.

Tennessee Titans vs Atlanta FalconsPicks

Atlanta Falcons (-2.5)(-115)

Desmond Ridder over 216.5 passing yards (-110)

Titans vs Falcons Pick 1: Back The Falcons To Cover (-115 with BetOnline)

Our first selection for the game this weekend is for the Atlanta Falcons to cover the point spread, which has been set 2.5 points in their favor ahead of Sunday.

Atlanta bounced back to victory last weekend with a narrow victory over Tampa Bay, recording a three point win as underdogs in what was a tight game.

The Titans have been struggling lately and having lost their last two games by a touchdown in each match, we are confident the Falcons can cover this weekend with a fairly low spread set.

Titans vs Falcons Pick 2: Desmond Ridder Over 216.5 Passing Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for the Falcons match is for Atlanta quarterback Desmond Ridder to throw for over 216 passing yards. Ridder’s passing line goes up ass each week goes by, with the talented Falcons QB impressing in recent weeks.

We think that Ridder can easily cover this prop bet, after showing his talents in the last three weeks with some impressive yards. Ridder has averaged over 275 passing yards in his last three matches, so hitting 217 passing yards should be no problem for the Falcons star.

Even though Ridder’s passing line increases with each week, we are confident he can still cover the bet which he has done in five of his last six NFL matches.

Titans vs Falcons Odds and Line

Moneyline: Tennessee Titans: +130 | Atlanta Falcons: -150

Point Spread: Titans (+2.5) -110| Falcons (-2.5) -110

Titans (+2.5) -110| Falcons (-2.5) -110 Total Points: Over 35.5 -110 | Under 35.5 -110