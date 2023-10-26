NFL

Tennessee Titans vs Atlanta Falcons Odds, Picks, Line: Week 8 NFL Predictions

Olly Taliku
Desmond Ridder
Desmond Ridder

The Titans have lost back to back games in the NFL, but they will be looking to bounce back this weekend against the Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Ahead of the action, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the Tennessee Titans vs Atlanta Falcons.

Tennessee Titans vs Atlanta FalconsPicks 

  • Atlanta Falcons (-2.5)(-115)
  • Desmond Ridder over 216.5 passing yards (-110)
Titans vs Falcons Pick 1: Back The Falcons To Cover (-115 with BetOnline)

Our first selection for the game this weekend is for the Atlanta Falcons to cover the point spread, which has been set 2.5 points in their favor ahead of Sunday.

Atlanta bounced back to victory last weekend with a narrow victory over Tampa Bay, recording a three point win as underdogs in what was a tight game.

The Titans have been struggling lately and having lost their last two games by a touchdown in each match, we are confident the Falcons can cover this weekend with a fairly low spread set.

Titans vs Falcons Pick 2: Desmond Ridder Over 216.5 Passing Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for the Falcons match is for Atlanta quarterback Desmond Ridder to throw for over 216 passing yards. Ridder’s passing line goes up ass each week goes by, with the talented Falcons QB impressing in recent weeks.

We think that Ridder can easily cover this prop bet, after showing his talents in the last three weeks with some impressive yards. Ridder has averaged over 275 passing yards in his last three matches, so hitting 217 passing yards should be no problem for the Falcons star.

Even though Ridder’s passing line increases with each week, we are confident he can still cover the bet which he has done in five of his last six NFL matches.

Titans vs Falcons Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Tennessee Titans: +130 | Atlanta Falcons: -150
  • Point Spread: Titans (+2.5) -110| Falcons (-2.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 35.5 -110 | Under 35.5 -110

 

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
