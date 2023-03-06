Derrick Henry Next Team Odds: Dolphins, Bengals Are Favorites To Land RB

Derrick Henry has been the face of the franchise for the Tennessee Titans for the last half-decade, but there is a chance that their time together could be coming to an end.

Reports surfaced early this week that Tennessee would explore shopping the workhorse running back who just turned 29. Henry had a down season in 2021 due to injuries, but he bounced back last year by having a Pro Bowl season and even receiving some MVP votes. He led the league in rushing attempts for the third time in his career, and finished second in total rushing yards to only Josh Jacobs.

Henry is certainly a special breed and one of the most dominant rushers that we have seen in recent memory, but running backs have a certain shelf life, and pushing 30 years old is pushing the twilight of a career for most guys at the position. But it appears that Henry has at least some juice left in the tank, and there will be plenty of teams that come calling for his services if he and the Titans do in fact part ways.

The sports books have gotten in on the action, and there are now odds available for where Derrick Henry ends up should he leave Tennessee. When looking at the top of the list, it is essentially the rich getting richer. The four teams that rank 2 through 5 in most likely to acquire the RB are the four teams that currently hold the best Super Bowl odds of any team.

There is technically a three-way tie for the 3rd shortest odds, as the Chiefs, Bills, and Eagles all have +500 odds to land Henry. Either of last season’s Super Bowl teams nabbing one of the games best rushers would likely put them over the top as the championship favorite for 2024, and adding him to the Bills when they seemingly have all of the other pieces already in place almost feels unfair.

Derrick Henry Next Team Odds Play Dolphins +400 Bengals +400 Chiefs +500 Bills +500 Eagles +500

There is technically a tie at the top, too. The Bengals are listed at +400, and they are in a peculiar spot with their backfield. They can save themselves over $7 million this off-season by cutting Joe Mixon, and they would be a prime candidate to acquire Henry should that happen.

But the team that appears at the top is the Miami Dolphins. When healthy, Mike McDaniel’s offense was one of the league’s most high-powered, though the running game had its struggles throughout most of the campaign. Adding a bruising, big play running back to an attack that already features the likes of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle could put them over the top. Mix that in with the arrival of Vic Fangio to run the team’s defense, and the Dolphins being +400 to land Derrick Henry could have a big effect on their Super Bowl odds as well.

