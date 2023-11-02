NFL

Titans Injury Report: DeAndre Hopkins (toe) will play on TNF vs. the Steelers in Week 9

Zach Wolpin
To start Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season, the Titans will be on the road to face the Steelers. Tennessee came up with a big win last Sunday vs. the Falcons. Rookie QB Will Levis made his first-ever start and threw for four passing touchdowns. All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins caught three of them. 

At Wednesday’s practice, the 31-year-old was on the sideline with a toe injury. However, the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the five-time Pro Bowler will be available for the Titans. With Will Levis only making his second career start and first on the road, he needs the veteran presence of Hopkins at WR.

After leaving some fans nervous, DeAndre Hopkins was upgraded and is expected to play tonight vs. the Steelers


It took DeAndre Hopkins until his fifth game this season to have over 100+ receiving yards in one contest. He’s had six seasons in his career with at least 1,200 receiving yards. Hopkins also had three seasons with 1,400+ yards. The three-time All-Pro is getting older, but he’s still one of the best to ever do it. In his prime, Hopkins had three straight All-Pro seasons from 2017-2019.

Last Sunday vs. the Falcons, Hopkins had only four catches but had 128 receiving yards. Additionally, three of those four catches were for touchdowns. Hopkins had zero touchdowns coming into the game. He can thank rookie QB Will Levis for finding the veteran WR when he was open. Even as he gets older, DeAndre Hopkins still shows flashes of the player who averaged just under 100 receiving yards per game (98.3) in 2018.


This season, Hopkins is averaging (72.0) yards per game. He has two games played out of his seven this season with 100 or more receiving yards. His first came in Week 5 vs. the Colts and the second was in Week 8 vs. the Falcons. Tonight, the Titans will be on the road to face the Steelers on TNF. Pittsburgh is allowing (254.4) passing yards per game this season. That’s 24th of 32 teams. Can Will Levis and the Titans take advantage of that tonight vs. the Steelers? Tune in to Prime Video for kick-off at 8:15 p.m. EST.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
