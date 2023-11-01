NFL

DeAndre Hopkins Player Prop Picks vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Author image
Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
3 min read
DeAndre Hopkins
DeAndre Hopkins

See below expert player prop picks from SportsLens for Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins as he goes up against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

DeAndre Hopkins Player Prop Picks vs Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Hopkins to score first touchdown +900
  • Hopkins over 52.5 receiving yards -110
  • Hopkins longest reception over 22.5 yards -110
DeAndre Hopkins Player Prop Pick 1: First touchdown scorer +900 with Bovada

DeAndre Hopkins is +900 to score the first touchdown this week in Thursday night football and with three touchdowns last week, it would be no surprise to see the talented Tennessee star score first.

Will Levis made his NFL debut last weekend and he threw a hat trick of touchdowns to Hopkins against the Atlanta Falcons. With Levis back in the QB starter role again this week, he could yet again link up with Hopkins and score a quick touchdown to give the Titans an early lead.

Hopkins has just three touchdowns this year, all coming last weekend ageists the Flacons. With Hopkins in form he could be the main target for Levis who is still extremely inexperienced in the league.

Bet on Hopkins first touchdown scorer (+900)

DeAndre Hopkins Player Prop Pick 2: Over 52.5 receiving yards -110 with Bovada

Hopkins has been averaging 72 receiving yards per game this season, so his prop bet of 52.5 yards is certainly a mark that the talented wide receiver can easily hit.

The Tennessee wide receiver has managed this weeks receiving yard prop in four of his seven games this year, including in three of his last four matches.

Last weekend Hopkins notched up 128 receiving yards against the Falcons in his most impressive performance to date this season and he could have another field day against Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

Bet on Hopkins over here 52.5 receiving yards (-110)

DeAndre Hopkins Player Prop Pick 3: Longest reception over 22.5 yards -110 with Bovada

Hopkins’ longest reception prop is 22.5 yards this week against the Steelers, which the wide receiver has managed to hit in four of his last five matches this season.

Last weekend Hopkins scored an impressive 61 yard touchdown from a Will Levis pass, so managing just 22.5 yards should be no problem for the wide receiver in Thursday night football.

With Hopkins looking like a seriously unstoppable force last weekend, we wouldn’t shy away from backing all three of these player props with the Titans star in top form.

Bet on Hopkins longest reception over 22.5 yards (-110)

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
DeAndre Hopkins Player Prop Picks vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Olly Taliku
