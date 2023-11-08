NFL

Titans Depth Chart: Rookie Will Levis has been named Tennessee’s new starter for the rest of 2023

Zach Wolpin
At 3-5 this season, the Titans are going to have to claw back if they want any chance of making the postseason. Tennessee is 3-1 at home and 0-4 on the road in 2023. Ryan Tannehill started the first six games and rookie Will Levis has started the Titans’ last two contests. The veteran QB was out with a high ankle sprain and that gave Levis a chance to show what he’s got. 

In his first two starts, Levis went 1-1. He had an incredible first start in Week 8 and then had a below-average game in Week 9. After what he’s shown the team this season, head coach Mike Vrabel announced Levis will be their starter moving forward. Tannehill will be his backup, not something he’s used to doing. A bold decision for the Titans, but one they likely needed to make for the future of their franchise.

Mike Vrabel announced that Will Levis is Tennessee’s starter for the final nine games this season


Moving on from a veteran QB to a rookie mid-season is not ideal, but it’s one the Titans needed to make. While Ryan Tannehill was out with an ankle injury, Will Levis started two games for the Titans. If not for their bye in Week 7, Levis would have started three games already. Tannehill injured his ankle in Week 6 vs. Baltimore and missed Tennessee’s next two contests.

The 35-year-old had been the starter for the Titans since he took over in Week 6 of 2019 for Marcus Mariota. Now, Tannehill is the QB being replaced. Not an easy pill to swallow. He’s started 149 of his 151 career games in the NFL. His final nine games in 2023 will be served as Will Levis’s backup. Tannehill is a free agent at the end of this season.


For the Titans in 2023, Will Levis has had two very different starts. In his first regular-season start in Week 8, Levis threw for four touchdowns and got Tennessee a win. His Week 9 performance was not as magical as his first start. Levis had zero touchdowns vs. the Steelers last week and threw one interception. Tennessee will be on the road in Week 10 to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

