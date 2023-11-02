Betting

NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Thursday’s Titans Vs. Steelers Game Via BetOnline

Zach Wolpin
Tonight, Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season kicks off with the Titans heading to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers. Mike Vrabel and the Titans are without starting QB Ryan Tannehill for the second straight game. Rookie Will Levis will get his second straight start after having four passing touchdowns in his NFL debut. Tennessee is 3-4 this season after their 28-23 win in Week 8 vs. the Falcons. 

For the Steelers, they are dealing with some unfortunate injuries. Starting QB Kenny Pickett left Pittsburgh’s Week 8 contest vs. the Jaguars with a rib injury. Luckily, he’ll be available for the Steelers in Week 9 vs. the Titans. Pittsburgh lost 20-10 to Jacksonville in Week 8. Tune into Prime Video tonight at 8:15 p.m. EST to watch the Titans and the Steelers play.

The Titans will be on the road tonight to face the Steelers in Week 9

Ahead of Thursday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NFL bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Titans vs. Steelers game.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Titans vs. Steelers game Week 9

1. Jaylen Warren Over 19.5 receiving yards @ (-117) via BetOnline

The Steelers used a first-round draft pick on RB Najee Harris and he’s not the same player he was as a rookie. This is only his third year in the league, but he clearly doesn’t have the same burst he had coming out of college. In 2023, the Steelers have an RB controversy. Harris was a first-round pick in 2021, but he has an undrafted player that could take his spout.

Jaylen Warren went undrafted in 2022 and had a limited role with the Steelers as a rookie. In 2023, Warren has been utilized a lot more by Pittsburgh. He’s an excellent receiving back and gets a lot of his work done catching the ball. He’s second on the team in catches and targets this season. Tonight, his O/U for receiving yards is set at (19.5) vs. the Titans. That’s a number he’s gone over in four of his seven games played this season.

Bet Jaylen Warren Over 19.5 receiving yards (-117) @ BetOnline

2. Derrick Henry Over 17.5 carries @ (-114) via BetOnline

Through their first seven games this season, the Titans are 3-4. It’s been a struggle to put up consistent points on offense this season. It doesn’t help that their starting QB is out with an ankle injury. Rookie Will Levis played well at home in his first NFL start last Sunday, but he’ll be making his first on the road on TNF vs. the Steelers.

If Levis starts to struggle, the team could rely on the run game of All-Pro Derrick Henry. With Levis as their starter in Week 8, Derrick Henry carries the ball 22 times. That was the second time this time he’s had 20+ carries this season. Tonight, his O/U for carries is set at (17.5) vs. the Steelers. The same game plan as last Sunday would imply that the Titans will lean on Derrick Henry more than passing if needed.

Bet Derrick Henry Over 17.5 carries (-114) @ BetOnline

3. Kenny Pickett Under 31.5 pass attempts @ (-127) via BetOnline

In 2023, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a team that struggles offensively but has one of the better defenses in the NFL. That’s why they have a winning record of 4-3 through their first seven games. Kenny Pickett and the offense are averaging (16.1) points per game this season, the fourth-worst in the league. Additionally, Pickett has three games this season where his passing percentage is under 60.

Tonight, his O/U for pass attempts is set at (31.5) vs. the Titans. Pickett has gone under that number in five of his seven games played in 2023. Additionally, he only has one game this season where he’s thrown for 2+ passing touchdowns this season.

Bet Kenny Pickett Under 31.5 carries (-127) @ BetOnline

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Arrow to top