It’s fair to say that the Cavinder Twins are taking social media by storm when it comes to women’s college basketball. The duo, who hail from Arizona have racked up millions of followers on the internet, resulting in some exciting endorsements and brand deals. So, we’re taking a look at the Cavinder Twins’ net worth.

What Endorsement Deals Do The Cavinder Twins Have?

Well, the list goes on. These twins are sponsored by a whole range of different brands. From footwear, to lingerie, to American fast food and more. They even got signed to the WWE!

I loved working on this deal with @everett_sm for The Cavinder Twins. The @WWE partnership is unique and exciting in this new world of #NIL. The Queens of NIL are Next In Line! pic.twitter.com/HXN6bbcchS — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) December 8, 2021

Starting from their first brand deals back in 2021, all the way to their most recent towards the bottom of the list. The pair are reportedly earning at least $1.7 million USD per year each from these deals.

Six Star Pro Nutrition

Boost Mobile

Gopuff

PSD Underwear

Eastbay

SleeperHQ

WWE

Baseline Team (co-founded)

Crocs

Celestial Tea

Champs Sports

Core Hydration

Life Wallet

Alice + Olivia by StaceyBendet

Grammarly

Campbell’s Chunky Soup

Cigarette Racing

Under Armour

Raising Cane’s

Intuit TurboTax

Victoria’s Secret

Caktus AI

Leaf Trading Cards

They’ve certainly got a lot going on when they’re not on the court. However, it only helps them build their own brand whilst bringing more money to their bank account. Speaking of bank accounts, let’s take a look a look at the Cavinder Twins’ net worth.

Cavinder Twins Net Worth

The Cavinder Twins are certainly leading the Women’s college basketball scene in terms of fame, net worth and more. With over 20 huge deals mentioned above, they sit firmly as the richest NCAA women’s basketball players.

Haley and Hanna reportedly have a net worth of up to $5 million USD. They rake in roughly $1.7 million per year with their current endorsements.

Social media contributes a lot to their net worth. Alone on TikTok, with their 5.5 + million followers, they are estimated to earn between $70-100k per post due to the TikTok creator fund.

Alongside this, they also offer their services over on Cameo, where they charge $75 per personalized message.

Combined, they have over 5 million more followers than the next player in the NCAA women’s basketball league, with Paige Buekers the next on the list with around 1.6 million followers combined over Instagram and TikTok.

Another source of the Twins’ income is their college basketball salary, and soon enough they’ll likely be playing in the WNBA, where their salary will of course rise.

