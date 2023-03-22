Haley and Hanna Cavinder are twins and college basketball players, and have taken social media by storm in the past couple of years, gaining over 5.5 million followers on TikTok and Instagram.

Who Are The Cavinder Twins?

When not on the court, the duo are social media influencers, and their popularity has earned them millions in sponsorship and endorsement deals. They’ve even recently landed a deal with WWE.

The twins were born on January 13 2001, and are currently 22-years-old. They are two of five children in the family, and have three other sisters called Brooke, Brandi and Natalie. Originally born in Indiana, the family moved to Pheonix, Arizona in the twins’ early childhood. Haley and Hanna started playing basketball before pre-school, and were playing in boys leagues until sixth grade. They eventually started playing against girls who were two to three years older than them.

They rose to fame back in 2020, on social media app TikTok, where they performed dances to popular songs, and recored themselves playing basketball. Dancing on TikTok made them blow up on social media, and since have racked up over 5.5 million followers on certain platforms.

Following this, the pair went on to make national headlines for their success with endorsements whilst playing college basketball. They were widely known as some of the most prominent college athletes in that field.

After the NCAA began allowing student-athletes to be compensated for the use of their name, image and likeness (NIL). Just minutes within it being permitted, the twins signed deals with Boost Mobile. In December 2021, they signed with the WWE, as part of its Next In Line program to develop college athletes into potential WWE wrestlers.

They’re said to have made over $1.7 million in endorsements. This is due to having over 40 different deals with brands including Six Star Nutrition, Victoria’s Secret, Sleeper, Champs and Eastbay, Crocs and now even the WWE.

The Cavinder twins have also co-founded their own clothing line called Baseline Team. They also recently started their own podcast, named Twin Talk on iHeartRadio, with an initial focus on student-athlete’s perspectives on NIL, and their first guest was LSU leading NIL figure Olivia Dunne.

What Social Media Accounts Do They Have?

The twins have a joint TikTok and Instagram account, alongside their own individual Instagram account.

What Basketball Team Do The Cavinder Twins Play For?

As of 2022, the twins have been playing for college team the Miami Hurricanes, and have recently made it through to the Sweet Sixteen in the March Madness tournament. Prior to playing for Miami, they played for the Fresno State Bulldogs for three years. This was where they were in the peak of their social media growth, only growing more.

When they were playing for the Bulldogs, they got onto a billboard in Times Square, New York.

The Cavinder Twins, Fresno State women's basketball players, built up their social following into millions. It's why their deal is in Times Square today and not a football player from Clemson, whose team decided social media wasn't important enough to do during the season. https://t.co/xoRDykMSFh — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 1, 2021

What comes with being an influencer in this day and age, comes hate, bullying and more online. Well, the Cavinder twins have certainly received their fair share of jealousy and hatred on social media. However, the duo don’t let it affect them too much. After recently making it through to the Sweet Sixteen in March Madness, they had a message for their haters.

The Cavinder Twins received a lot of criticism this season. Here’s their reaction now that they’re headed to the Sweet Sixteen: @CanesWBB #CanesWBB @CavinderHaley @CavinderHanna pic.twitter.com/yUgYvW8BQI — Talia Goodman (@goodmansport) March 21, 2023

Cavinder Twins NCAA Sanctions Case

Earlier this year, the twins were involved in the first known NCAA sanctions case related to NIL opportunities. Towards the end of February, the Miami women’s basketball program was placed on a year probation and received other minor penalties. However, the twins received no direct sanctions.

The NCAA found that Miami and head coach Katie Meier had violated NCAA rules by organising a meeting between the Cavinders and Miami-based businessmen John Ruiz. Ruiz was a Miami alumnus and booster who was responsible for signing over 100 Hurricanes athletes in various sports to NIL deals, before they officially committed transferring to the school.

What Is The Cavinder Twins’ Net Worth?

The Cavinder twins have a combined net worth between $4 million to $5 million USD. This money comes from a range of different things. With over 40 known endorsement deals they’re said to rake in at least $1.7 million a year from just that, as well as making money from their TikTok accounts. They also play college basketball at a high level, earning a competitive salary from that too.

They also come from a wealthy family, and live quite the lavish lifestyle, all you have to do is take a look at their Instagram accounts to see that!

