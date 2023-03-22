Basketball

Who Are The Cavinder Twins Haley & Hanna? What Is Their Net Worth, TikTok And What Basketball Team Do They Play For?

Author image
Kyle Curran
5 min read
Twitter
Cav Canes
Cav Canes

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are twins and college basketball players, and have taken social media by storm in the past couple of years, gaining over 5.5 million followers on TikTok and Instagram. 

Who Are The Cavinder Twins?

When not on the court, the duo are social media influencers, and their popularity has earned them millions in sponsorship and endorsement deals. They’ve even recently landed a deal with WWE.

The twins were born on January 13 2001, and are currently 22-years-old. They are two of five children in the family, and have three other sisters called Brooke, Brandi and Natalie. Originally born in Indiana, the family moved to Pheonix, Arizona in the twins’ early childhood. Haley and Hanna started playing basketball before pre-school, and were playing in boys leagues until sixth grade. They eventually started playing against girls who were two to three years older than them.

They rose to fame back in 2020, on social media app TikTok, where they performed dances to popular songs, and recored themselves playing basketball. Dancing on TikTok made them blow up on social media, and since have racked up over 5.5 million followers on certain platforms.

Following this, the pair went on to make national headlines for their success with endorsements whilst playing college basketball. They were widely known as some of the most prominent college athletes in that field.

After the NCAA began allowing student-athletes to be compensated for the use of their name, image and likeness (NIL). Just minutes within it being permitted, the twins signed deals with Boost Mobile. In December 2021, they signed with the WWE, as part of its Next In Line program to develop college athletes into potential WWE wrestlers.

They’re said to have made over $1.7 million in endorsements. This is due to having over 40 different deals with brands including Six Star Nutrition, Victoria’s Secret, Sleeper, Champs and Eastbay, Crocs and now even the WWE.

The Cavinder twins have also co-founded their own clothing line called Baseline Team. They also recently started their own podcast, named Twin Talk on iHeartRadio, with an initial focus on student-athlete’s perspectives on NIL, and their first guest was LSU leading NIL figure Olivia Dunne.

What Social Media Accounts Do They Have?

The twins have a joint TikTok and Instagram account, alongside their own individual Instagram account.

IMG 9500

Cavinder Twins IG

Haley Cav Insta

IMG 9501

What Basketball Team Do The Cavinder Twins Play For?

As of 2022, the twins have been playing for college team the Miami Hurricanes, and have recently made it through to the Sweet Sixteen in the March Madness tournament. Prior to playing for Miami, they played for the Fresno State Bulldogs for three years. This was where they were in the peak of their social media growth, only growing more.

When they were playing for the Bulldogs, they got onto a billboard in Times Square, New York.

What comes with being an influencer in this day and age, comes hate, bullying and more online. Well, the Cavinder twins have certainly received their fair share of jealousy and hatred on social media. However, the duo don’t let it affect them too much. After recently making it through to the Sweet Sixteen in March Madness, they had a message for their haters.

Cavinder Twins NCAA Sanctions Case

Earlier this year, the twins were involved in the first known NCAA sanctions case related to NIL opportunities. Towards the end of February, the Miami women’s basketball program was placed on a year probation and received other minor penalties. However, the twins received no direct sanctions.

The NCAA found that Miami and head coach Katie Meier had violated NCAA rules by organising a meeting between the Cavinders and Miami-based businessmen John Ruiz. Ruiz was a Miami alumnus and booster who was responsible for signing over 100 Hurricanes athletes in various sports to NIL deals, before they officially committed transferring to the school.

What Is The Cavinder Twins’ Net Worth?

The Cavinder twins have a combined net worth between $4 million to $5 million USD. This money comes from a range of different things. With over 40 known endorsement deals they’re said to rake in at least $1.7 million a year from just that, as well as making money from their TikTok accounts. They also play college basketball at a high level, earning a competitive salary from that too.

They also come from a wealthy family, and live quite the lavish lifestyle, all you have to do is take a look at their Instagram accounts to see that!

Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran
Author Image

Kyle Curran

Twitter
Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Popular From Basketball

Latest news

View all
basketball
Basketball

LATEST How to Gamble On the Sweet 16 in Wisconsin | WY Sportsbooks

Author image Lee Astley  •  15h
basketball
Basketball
How to Gamble On the Sweet 16 in Vermont | VT Sportsbooks
Author image andymorgan  •  15h

How to gamble on March Madness Sweet 16 in Vermont. Get March Madness Sweet 16 gambling offers with College Basketball free bets in VT with Vermont Sportsbooks.

basketball
Basketball
How to Gamble On the Sweet 16 in Utah | UT Sportsbooks
Author image Lee Astley  •  15h

How to gamble on March Madness Sweet 16 in Utah. Get March Madness Sweet 16 gambling offers with College Basketball free bets in UT with Utah Sportsbooks.

basketball
Basketball
How to Gamble On the Sweet 16 in Texas | TX Sportsbooks
Author image Lee Astley  •  15h
basketball
Basketball
How to Gamble On the Sweet 16 in South Dakota | SD Sportsbooks
Author image Lee Astley  •  15h
basketball
Basketball
How to Gamble On the Sweet 16 in South Carolina | SC Sportsbooks
Author image Lee Astley  •  15h
basketball
Basketball
How to Gamble On the Sweet 16 in Oklahoma | OK Sportsbooks
Author image Lee Astley  •  15h
Arrow to top