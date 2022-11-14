Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhilippinesPhilippinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News three uva football players dead after being shot by former player christopher darnell jones

Three UVA Football Players Dead After Allegedly Being Shot by Former Player Christopher Darnell Jones

Author image

Updated

1 hour ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

3 min read

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
uva shooting victims

Heartbreaking news is emerging out of the University of Virginia this Monday morning as three Cavaliers football players have been senselessly murdered in another act of gun violence. Wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler, and linebacker D’Sean Perry were confirmed as the victims of the shooting on Monday morning. Former UVA football player Christopher Darnell Jones has been taken into custody suspected of the shooting. Two more victims are currently in hospital, one in good condition, and one in critical condition.

Three UVA Football Players Fatally Shot

A former Virginia football player allegedly shot at a bus returning from a field trip on Sunday night. Christopher Darnell Jones was taken into custody on Monday morning. He had been on the run as a suspect in the fatal shooting.

Three current UVA football players were confirmed dead by the university on Monday morning. Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry were all returning from the field trip when they fell victim to the mindless attack.

University of Virginia president Jim Ryan released a statement in the early hours of Monday morning. He confirmed the deaths of three individuals. Ryan then named the victims in a press conference later in the day.

“As of this writing, I am heartbroken to report that the shooting has resulted in three fatalities; two additional victims were injured and receiving medical care,” Ryan said.

“We are working closely with the families of the victims, and we will share additional details as soon as we are able. Our University Police Department has joined forces with other law enforcement agencies to apprehend the suspect, and we will keep our community apprised of developments as the situation evolves.

This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia. This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community, and we have cancelled classes for today.”

Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry

Lavel Davis Jr. was a 6’7″ junior wide receiver with NFL level talent. He struggled with injury but last season but was back on the field this year. In his first year at UVA, he caught five touchdowns, and this year had 16 grabs for 371 and two touchdowns.

His last Instagram post is heartbreaking. It reads:

“Keep going, that person in heaven don’t want you to quit.”

Devin Chandler was a redshirt sophomore transfer from Wisconsin. He played six games for the Badgers in his two years there, and was waiting to make his UVA debut.

D’Sean Perry was a talented junior linebacker. He was beginning to make a name for himself at Virginia playing in seven games this year. In his first appearance for the Cavaliers, Perry took an interception 84 yards for a pick six.

Of course, they were more than just football players. They were brothers, sons and teammates, and unfortunately three more promising lives have been cut short.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens