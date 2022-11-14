Three UVA Football Players Dead After Allegedly Being Shot by Former Player Christopher Darnell Jones

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Heartbreaking news is emerging out of the University of Virginia this Monday morning as three Cavaliers football players have been senselessly murdered in another act of gun violence. Wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler, and linebacker D’Sean Perry were confirmed as the victims of the shooting on Monday morning. Former UVA football player Christopher Darnell Jones has been taken into custody suspected of the shooting. Two more victims are currently in hospital, one in good condition, and one in critical condition.

Three UVA Football Players Fatally Shot

A former Virginia football player allegedly shot at a bus returning from a field trip on Sunday night. Christopher Darnell Jones was taken into custody on Monday morning. He had been on the run as a suspect in the fatal shooting.

Three current UVA football players were confirmed dead by the university on Monday morning. Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry were all returning from the field trip when they fell victim to the mindless attack.

University of Virginia president Jim Ryan released a statement in the early hours of Monday morning. He confirmed the deaths of three individuals. Ryan then named the victims in a press conference later in the day.

An update on the active shooter incident at UVA: pic.twitter.com/LLshF8JJcR — Jim Ryan (@presjimryan) November 14, 2022

“As of this writing, I am heartbroken to report that the shooting has resulted in three fatalities; two additional victims were injured and receiving medical care,” Ryan said.

“We are working closely with the families of the victims, and we will share additional details as soon as we are able. Our University Police Department has joined forces with other law enforcement agencies to apprehend the suspect, and we will keep our community apprised of developments as the situation evolves.

This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia. This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community, and we have cancelled classes for today.”

Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry

Lavel Davis Jr. was a 6’7″ junior wide receiver with NFL level talent. He struggled with injury but last season but was back on the field this year. In his first year at UVA, he caught five touchdowns, and this year had 16 grabs for 371 and two touchdowns.

His last Instagram post is heartbreaking. It reads:

“Keep going, that person in heaven don’t want you to quit.”

Heartbreaking day at UVA. Lavel Davis posted this to his Instagram story last night. pic.twitter.com/fuVOr4Zcyf — Ryan McCrystal (@Ryan_McCrystal) November 14, 2022

Devin Chandler was a redshirt sophomore transfer from Wisconsin. He played six games for the Badgers in his two years there, and was waiting to make his UVA debut.

Devin Chandler is the third player killed. A transfer from Wisconsin, Chandler’s role was expanding in the Virginia offense. I can’t stress this enough – pray, pray for these families. pic.twitter.com/oJw85swxMS — John Vogel (@DraftVogel) November 14, 2022

D’Sean Perry was a talented junior linebacker. He was beginning to make a name for himself at Virginia playing in seven games this year. In his first appearance for the Cavaliers, Perry took an interception 84 yards for a pick six.

I loved Lavel Davis. Just a great kid. Wanted to be a great football player. Fought so hard to overcome an injury and get back on the field. D’Sean Perry was a rising star. He had a chance to be special too. Prayers to the families of these kids. Praying hard for everyone. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Ym9eCOLYj4 — John Vogel (@DraftVogel) November 14, 2022

Of course, they were more than just football players. They were brothers, sons and teammates, and unfortunately three more promising lives have been cut short.