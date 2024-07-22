Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has dismissed reports linking Mason Mount with a move away from Manchester United. The Italian journalist has clarified both the player and the club are looking forward to a more fruitful 2024-25 campaign after a difficult debut season.

On Saturday, July 20, HITC sensationally claimed Manchester United had put Mount up for sale. It claimed manager Erik ten Hag discussed the incomings and outgoings with the club hierarchy and showed openness to selling Mount for the right price.

Many Premier League clubs, including, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and Tottenham Hotspur are being made aware of Mount’s transfer situation. So, if any of the informed parties show interest and table an appropriate bid, United will ship the former Chelsea player off this summer.

Fabrizio Romano Claims Manchester United Do Not Want To Sell Mason Mount

Joining from Chelsea, Mount had a difficult season at Manchester United, failing to keep himself fit long enough to get into the rhythm. However, according to Romano, United are not considering shipping him off this season. The former England international is also eager to prove his mettle after a disappointing debut season.

Discussing Mount’s future at Man Utd, Romano revealed in his Daily Briefing column (via CaughtOffside):

“There were reports yesterday about Mason Mount potentially leaving Manchester United. From what I’ve heard on the club and player side, however, is exactly the same, and that’s that Mount doesn’t want to leave Man United.

“He wants to do his best to show his skills at United after an unlucky first season with injuries. And United, from what I’m hearing, have no intention to sell Mount, so at the moment it’s absolutely under control and he’s set to be involved in the project of Erik ten Hag.”

The 25-year-old played only 20 matches for Ten Hag’s team across competitions in the 2023-24 season. He scored only one goal, with it coming in a 1-1 draw with Brentford at the end of March.

Mount has been working hard to prepare for the new season in the best possible way. He has already taken part in two club friendlies — a 1-0 defeat to Rosenborg and a 2-0 win over Rangers — in July and should be a regular participant during United’s pre-season tour in the United States.