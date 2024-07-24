Soccer

“There is a concrete possibility” – Agent Says Erik Ten Hag’s Continuation Has Paved The Way For Midfielder’s Manchester United Return

Sushan Chakraborty
Giulio Tedeschi, who represents Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Ambrabat, has said there is a “concrete possibility” that his client could return to Manchester United this summer. Tedeschi believes Erik ten Hag’s continuation as the Red Devils’ manager has created favorable conditions for the move.

Sofyan Amrabat Had A Decent Loan Spell At Old Trafford

On September 2023, Manchester United completed a shock move for Moroccan midfielder Amrabat, signing him on a one-year loan deal from Serie A club Fiorentina. He missed the first two matches of his Manchester United stint due to an injury but eventually became a regular participant, either starting games or coming off the bench. The defensive midfielder showcased excellent versatility in his first start against Crystal Palace on September 30, completing the match as a left-back.

Amrabat also started ahead of Casemiro in the FA Cup final against Manchester City. He put in a valiant shift as the Red Devils nicked a 2-1 victory over the English champions and possibly saved Ten Hag’s job.

The 27-year-old appeared in 30 games for the Mancunians in the 2023-24 season across competitions, playing 1,545 minutes of soccer.

Agent Claims Ten Hag’s Stay Has Paved The Way For Amrabat’s Return

According to FourFourTwo, the Red Devils had an option to permanently sign Amrabat from Fiorentina but they did not trigger it. But Tedeschi has suggested it may not be the end of the end of Amrabat’s Manchester United chapter.

In an interview with Firenze Viola, the agent said:

Right now, in my opinion, there is a concrete possibility of bringing Amrabat back to Manchester United. In my opinion, there was some doubt also because it was not known whether Ten Hag would stay. 

Now that it’s certain that he will stay, there are grounds to think about bringing Amrabat back even on loan with obligation, or at a lower figure. The United solution is the easiest.”

United would have had to pay between £20 million ($25.83 million) and £25 million ($32.28 million) to sign Amrabat at the end of his term. As per Tedeschi, Ten Hag’s side could sign the midfielder for around half this summer.

Amrabat’s representatives are reportedly holding talks with the Manchester United hierarchy about the viability of the move.

