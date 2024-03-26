The Washington Wizards have been one of the worst teams in the NBA during the 2023-24 season. They recently had the worst record in the league after the Detroit Pistons won 3 out of 4 games in early March, and appears destined to finish in dead last place.

Wizards Beat Bulls To Extend Winning Streak To 3 Games

The Washington Wizards have the longest active win streak in the Eastern Conference. pic.twitter.com/CT3iki4wec — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 26, 2024

But they have had a sudden reverse of fortunes over the last week, and currently own the longest winning streak of any team in the Eastern Conference.

It started with a win over the Kings on Thursday. Kyle Kuzma had 31 points and the defense held high-scoring Sacramento to just 102, and the Wizards overcame a double-digit spread in picking up the victory.

Two days later, Washington had the fortune of playing against the Raptors, who were riding a 9-game losing streak. The Wizards made it 10 behind Deni Avdija’s 22-point performance. Then, on Monday, they defeated the Bulls without the help of Kuzma, who was nursing a sore left shoulder. The two-point victory stretches their winning streak to a season-long three games.

Washington Owns The East’s Longest Winning Streak

The spurt by the Wizards means that the Pistons will almost certainly finish with the league’s worst record. Almost. Detroit is now two games behind with 10 games left to play, though they do have some winnable games down the stretch, including one against Washington coming up this Friday.

There is a chance that the Wizards will be going for their 5th straight victory when they play the Pistons. They are scheduled to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, who had lost 6 in a row before defeating the Raptors on Monday. Washington won the previous matchup on December 29th.

All in all, Detroit actually has the easiest remaining schedule of any team in the NBA. Washington is near the middle of the pack in terms of future opponents’ winning percentage, currently possessing the 12th softest remaining schedule.