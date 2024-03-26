NBA

The Washington Wizards Have The Longest Winning Streak In The Eastern Conference

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
66023d4c03928.image
66023d4c03928.image

The Washington Wizards have been one of the worst teams in the NBA during the 2023-24 season. They recently had the worst record in the league after the Detroit Pistons won 3 out of 4 games in early March, and appears destined to finish in dead last place.

Wizards Beat Bulls To Extend Winning Streak To 3 Games

But they have had a sudden reverse of fortunes over the last week, and currently own the longest winning streak of any team in the Eastern Conference.

It started with a win over the Kings on Thursday. Kyle Kuzma had 31 points and the defense held high-scoring Sacramento to just 102, and the Wizards overcame a double-digit spread in picking up the victory.

Two days later, Washington had the fortune of playing against the Raptors, who were riding a 9-game losing streak. The Wizards made it 10 behind Deni Avdija’s 22-point performance. Then, on Monday, they defeated the Bulls without the help of Kuzma, who was nursing a sore left shoulder. The two-point victory stretches their winning streak to a season-long three games.

Washington Owns The East’s Longest Winning Streak

The spurt by the Wizards means that the Pistons will almost certainly finish with the league’s worst record. Almost. Detroit is now two games behind with 10 games left to play, though they do have some winnable games down the stretch, including one against Washington coming up this Friday.

There is a chance that the Wizards will be going for their 5th straight victory when they play the Pistons. They are scheduled to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, who had lost 6 in a row before defeating the Raptors on Monday. Washington won the previous matchup on December 29th.

All in all, Detroit actually has the easiest remaining schedule of any team in the NBA. Washington is near the middle of the pack in terms of future opponents’ winning percentage, currently possessing the 12th softest remaining schedule.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
66023d4c03928.image
NBA

LATEST The Washington Wizards Have The Longest Winning Streak In The Eastern Conference

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 26 2024
rsz gettyimages 1728619172 scaled 1
NBA
Warriors Lead Over Rockets Now Down To Just A Half-Game
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 26 2024

It wasn’t long ago that the Golden State Warriors held a comfortable and almost commanding lead over the Houston Rockets. Stephen Curry and company were battling with the Los Angeles…

rsz 17098010343702
NBA
Rockets Could Get Alperen Sengun Back Before End Of Regular Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 26 2024

The Houston Rockets are the hottest team in the Western Conference. They were counted out after falling to 9 games under .500 at the end of February, but had won…

6600dede1f81b ezgif.com webp to jpg converter
NBA
ESPN Analyst Thinks UConn Men’s Team Could Compete In The NBA
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 25 2024
Jalen Green Rockets pic
NBA
Jalen Green is averaging (29.3) points during Houston’s eight-game win streak
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 25 2024
rsz usatsi 21887621
NBA
Warriors Lose Again, Now Just 1 Game Up On The Rockets For Final Play-In Spot
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 25 2024
54d9277677c2b34336cd09d1dff08202
NBA
Bulls & Hawks Appear Destined For NBA Play-In Tournament In The East
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 25 2024
Arrow to top