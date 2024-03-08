NBA

Pistons Win, Wizards Now Have The Fewest Victories Of Any NBA Team

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Washington Wizards officially became the worst team in the NBA on Thursday night. They had dropped to the level of the lowly Pistons last week, but Detroit’s win over the Brooklyn Nets now makes the Wizards the only team in the NBA without a double-digit win total.

Wizards Now Officially The Worst Team In The NBA

Washington has lost 16 games in a row, and some are looking ahead to them challenging the Pistons and their 28-game losing streak that they suffered through just earlier this season. But if Jordan Poole, Kyle Kuzma, and company ever had a chance to snap their unfortunate skid, it might just be on Friday night.

There have been a handful of teams that have been head and shoulders worse than the rest during the 2023-24 NBA season. The Pistons and Wizards have of course been two of them, and you can add the Spurs, Trail Blazers, and Hornets to the list as well. Washington will have the opportunity to play against the latter for their next game, as Charlotte will come to town for a battle of teams with a combined record of 24-100.

9 Of Next 12 Games Against Teams Under .500

And as of late Thursday evening, the Wizards are listed as 2.5-point favorites. If that number sticks, it will be the first time that they have been favored in any single game since January 20th, and just the 5th time all season. They’ve covered the spread just twice in their last eight games.

The game on Friday won’t be the Wizards’ only chance at a win in the coming weeks. Nine of their next 12 opponents currently have losing records, and that is a stretch that would take them to their NBA record-tying 28th straight loss if they happen to drop all of them.

Interestingly, that 28th game would come against the record-holding Pistons.

After their game on Friday against Charlotte, the Wizards will hit the road for a four-game trip that will last a full week.

