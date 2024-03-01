The Detroit Pistons have spent much of the 2023-24 NBA season as the worst team in the league, but they have some new competition as we turn the calendar over to a new month. The Washington Wizards played 13 games during the 29 days in February, losing each one, and officially have the worst record in the NBA as we head into March.

Wizards Lose To Lakers, Now Have NBA’s Worst Record

For the first time in NBA history, multiple teams have gone an entire month without winning a game. This Trail Blazers (0-9) and WIzards (0-12) both didn’t win a single game in February. pic.twitter.com/iwg8iNHc1y — Automatic (@automaticnba) March 1, 2024

The Wizards entered February with a 9-38 record, still searching for their 10th win of the year, but still three games up on Detroit. One of their two victories towards the end of January was over the Pistons, helping put them in a comfortable lead over their basement-dwelling partners. But as it stands on March 1st, the Wizards are now a half game back, sitting at 9-50, tied in the win column with Detroit but with one extra loss thanks to their overtime defeat against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

It looked as though Washington would have a chance to pick up their first and only win of February on the last day of the month (on a Leap Day, no less), as Jordan Poole and company were able to take the Lakers into overtime. But they eventually ran out of gas in the extra frame, sending the Wizards to their 13th straight loss, their longest losing streak since they dropped 9 straight back in November.

9 Wins And None Of Them Very Impressive

The Wizards went 0-12 in February. pic.twitter.com/fYVjLVgCBF — FanDuel (@FanDuel) March 1, 2024

While the Pistons have the designation of having the longest losing streak in NBA history at 28 games, the Wizards have arguably been worse. Since January 15th, the only two wins that they’ve picked up have been against the Pistons and Spurs, who currently have a combined mark of 21-97.

In fact, nearly every one of Washington’s 9 wins has come against a bottom feeder. The Indiana Pacers, who were 13-10 at the time, are the only winning team that the Wizards have defeated so far this season. Their other victories are over the Grizzlies, Hornets, Trail Blazers, Nets, Hawks, Spurs, and Pistons twice.

Things won’t get any easier to start off the new month, as Washington’s first game of March will come against the Los Angeles Clippers. But they’ll have a chance to snap their losing streak next weekend and beyond, as they have games scheduled against the Hornets, Grizzlies, and Rockets within a 6-day span.