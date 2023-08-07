With the last pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the Patriots selected WR N’Keal Harry. The 25-year-old spent three seasons with New England before being traded to Chicago. He played the 2022 season with the Bears and has been a free agent since then.

However, Harry is getting another chance to prove himself as a player who can last in the NFL. The Minnesota Vikings signed WR N’Keal Harry for the 2023 season. He won’t be the top target by any means, but he does have a chance to be a key depth piece if WRs start to get injured.

N’Keal Harry is now with his third team in the last three seasons



The New England Patriots drafted N’Keal Harry with the plan for him to be their next star receiver. Instead, his career flopped with the Patriots and was far from the player they anticipated him to be. In three seasons he had 57 catches for 598 yards and 4 touchdowns. In 40 career games over four NFL seasons, Harry has only made 18 starts.

Currently, Minnesota has WRs Jalen Nailor, Trishton Jackson, and Lucky Jackson all dealing with injuries. The addition of N’Keal Harry gives them another body on the roster throughout camp. Depending on how serious the injuries are, Harry could potentially earn a roster spot for the Vikings in 2023.

I’m all for the quirkiness of WRs wearing numbers in the 20s. But the Vikings allowing N’Keal Harry to wear AP’s number is a wild move. pic.twitter.com/zOJsVI4MIj — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) August 6, 2023



With the addition of N’Keal Harry to the roster, Minnesota has four first-round WRs on their roster. Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Jalen Reagor are the other three. Injuries have held Harry back from being the player scouts thought he would be. He’s missed 24 games due to injury over four seasons. Minnesota is his latest chance to prove he belongs in the league.