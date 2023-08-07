NFL

The Vikings signed former first-round pick N’Keal Harry to add WR depth to their roster

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
NKeal Harry Bears pic
NKeal Harry Bears pic

With the last pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the Patriots selected WR N’Keal Harry. The 25-year-old spent three seasons with New England before being traded to Chicago. He played the 2022 season with the Bears and has been a free agent since then. 

However, Harry is getting another chance to prove himself as a player who can last in the NFL. The Minnesota Vikings signed WR N’Keal Harry for the 2023 season. He won’t be the top target by any means, but he does have a chance to be a key depth piece if WRs start to get injured.

N’Keal Harry is now with his third team in the last three seasons


The New England Patriots drafted N’Keal Harry with the plan for him to be their next star receiver. Instead, his career flopped with the Patriots and was far from the player they anticipated him to be. In three seasons he had 57 catches for 598 yards and 4 touchdowns. In 40 career games over four NFL seasons, Harry has only made 18 starts.

Currently, Minnesota has WRs Jalen Nailor, Trishton Jackson, and Lucky Jackson all dealing with injuries. The addition of N’Keal Harry gives them another body on the roster throughout camp. Depending on how serious the injuries are, Harry could potentially earn a roster spot for the Vikings in 2023.


With the addition of N’Keal Harry to the roster, Minnesota has four first-round WRs on their roster. Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Jalen Reagor are the other three. Injuries have held Harry back from being the player scouts thought he would be. He’s missed 24 games due to injury over four seasons. Minnesota is his latest chance to prove he belongs in the league.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Adams and Jacobs Raiders pic
NFL

LATEST Raiders’ Davante Adams is ‘not happy’ that RB Josh Jacobs remains unsigned heading into 2023

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  46min
Justin Houston Ravens pic
NFL
The Carolina Panthers have signed veteran pass-rusher Justin Houston to a one-year deal
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h

For the past few weeks, the Carolina Panthers have been in search of a potential starting pass-rusher. Brian Burns is their star player on one side, but they need someone…

Myles Jack Steelers pic
NFL
The Eagles have signed Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham to one-year deals as depth to their roster
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h

At practice last Thursday, linebacker Nakobe Dean went down with an injury scare. He was spotted entering the medical tent before he was held out of the rest of the…

rsz nfc divisional playoffs dallas cowboys v san francisco 49ers
NFL
NFL: Jets, Patriots Have Interest In Ezekiel Elliot, Cowboys In The Mix Too
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 6 2023
rsz trey lance 49ers trainingcamp getty 1580965978
NFL
NFL: Trey Lance, Zach Wilson Could Get Traded This Season, Says Cowherd
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 5 2023
Marcedes Lewis Packers pic
NFL
The Bears have signed Marcedes Lewis to a one-year, $2 million deal with Chicago in what would be his 18th season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 4 2023
Jeff Okudah Falcons pic
NFL
Falcons’ Jeff Okudah injured his ankle at camp this morning and is set to have an MRI
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 4 2023
Arrow to top