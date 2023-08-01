For years, head coach Bill Belichick never had to worry about who his starting QB was going to be. He had Tom Brady for 20 years and had the league’s best QB in NFL history. Since Brady left New England, the Patriots have struggled to find their next franchise QB.

In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Patriots selected Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick. He’s been a full-time starter since then but has yet to prove why he was worth a first-round draft pick. This morning, Bill Belichick was asked if there’s an open competition between QBs Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. The long-time Patriots head coach would not give a definite answer, leaving room for interpretation.

Will Mac Jones be New England’s starting QB for the 2023 season?

Update: #Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked if there’s an open competition for the Pats starting QB job between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. Belichick left the door open by not shutting it down: “Everybody’s out here competing. All 90 guys. That’s what we’re all here for, to… pic.twitter.com/x2REsUGUjs — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 1, 2023



As a rookie for the Patriots last season, QB Bailey Zappe played in four games and made two starts. Mac Jones went down with an ankle injury and 4th round pick got his first taste of NFL action. In his four games played, he threw for 781 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions.

As a second-year starter for the Patriots last season, Mac Jones had a worse year than his rookie campaign. In 2021, Jones threw for 22 touchdowns and had 13 interceptions. Last season he had only 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The QB play over the last two seasons has been average at best for the Patriots and that’s not the standard they’re used to.

Mac Jones is on fire today: TD to DeVante Parker TD to Rhamondre Stevenson (x2 !!!) TD to Hunter Henry#ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/n9aoVU6MX4 — big pats guy (@BigPatsGuy69) August 1, 2023



Mac Jones heard Belichick’s comments and decided to throw for four touchdowns at their practice this morning. He was on an extremely talented team in college and doesn’t have that same luxury in the NFL. It’s taken Jones some time to develop, but the Patriots are hoping for a big season out of him in year three.