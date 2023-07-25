NFL

Vikings: Danielle Hunter has reported to training camp, but won’t practice until his contract is resolved

Zach Wolpin
Last month, NFL veteran Danielle Hunter decided not to show up for Minnesota’s mandatory minicamp. He’d been waiting to see if ongoing contract talks would end before training camp. Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened yet, but the seven-year pro has decided to show up to training camp. 

However, Ian Rappaport of the NFL Network said “Don’t expect him to practice while his situation gets resolved.” It’s a step in the right direction that he’s reported to training camp. Both sides are well aware that there’s still a lot of work to be done for his current contract situation.

Danielle Hunter’s contract situation still looms over the team’s future


In 2018, Danielle Hunter signed a five-year, $72 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings. For the 2023 season, Hunter is set to earn only $5.5 million, well below the market value for veteran pass rushers. Head coach Kevin O’Connell told the media that Hunter and himself have had “good dialogue over the last days.”

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah would not make a definitive comment on Hunter’s future with the team. He told the media he was “really excited to see him.” After holding out on minicamp and offseason practices, the Vikings were unsure if Hunter would ever report for the 2023 season.


During the media’s time to ask questions today, Danielle Hunter was not available for comment. He returned to the team last year after missing the entire 2020 season and playing only 7 games in 2021. During his 22 campaign, Hunter started and played in all 17 games for the Minnesota Vikings. Hunter recorded double-digit sacks (10.5) last season for the first time since his two seasons of injuries. The Vikings and Hunter will look to work out a contract negotiation before the season starts.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
