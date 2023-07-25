Last month, NFL veteran Danielle Hunter decided not to show up for Minnesota’s mandatory minicamp. He’d been waiting to see if ongoing contract talks would end before training camp. Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened yet, but the seven-year pro has decided to show up to training camp.

However, Ian Rappaport of the NFL Network said “Don’t expect him to practice while his situation gets resolved.” It’s a step in the right direction that he’s reported to training camp. Both sides are well aware that there’s still a lot of work to be done for his current contract situation.

Danielle Hunter’s contract situation still looms over the team’s future

While Danielle Hunter showed up today, don’t expect him to practice while his situation gets resolved. Still a variety of options for how that would happen. https://t.co/5S5EoQY2lu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2023



In 2018, Danielle Hunter signed a five-year, $72 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings. For the 2023 season, Hunter is set to earn only $5.5 million, well below the market value for veteran pass rushers. Head coach Kevin O’Connell told the media that Hunter and himself have had “good dialogue over the last days.”

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah would not make a definitive comment on Hunter’s future with the team. He told the media he was “really excited to see him.” After holding out on minicamp and offseason practices, the Vikings were unsure if Hunter would ever report for the 2023 season.

Danielle Hunter reports to Vikings training camp, not expected to be full participant right awayhttps://t.co/pcVC6xwq9O pic.twitter.com/hhLp641aQG — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 25, 2023



During the media’s time to ask questions today, Danielle Hunter was not available for comment. He returned to the team last year after missing the entire 2020 season and playing only 7 games in 2021. During his 22 campaign, Hunter started and played in all 17 games for the Minnesota Vikings. Hunter recorded double-digit sacks (10.5) last season for the first time since his two seasons of injuries. The Vikings and Hunter will look to work out a contract negotiation before the season starts.