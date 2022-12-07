The Top Five Quarterbacks in the NCAA Transfer Portal Today

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

There has been a massive influx of players into the NCAA transfer portal so far this season. Over 600 FBS players are currently in the portal and there is a lot of talent for college football teams to pore over. Included are some high-profile quarterbacks and here we take a quick look at the top five QBs in the transfer portal today.

5. Brennan Armstrong | Virginia Cavaliers

There was a lot of debate between the people of the office about the fifth best QB on this list. Ultimately, I get the final word, so Brennan Armstrong managed to win the day.

Cincinnati is rumored to be in the running for either UVA QB Brennan Armstrong or GT QB Jeff Sims pic.twitter.com/1iI7bkxw2I — Sidelines Sports Network™ (@Sidelines_SN) December 5, 2022

The UVA QB has a ton of experience having appeared in 38 games for Virginia over the past five seasons. He has thrown for 9,034 yards and 58 touchdowns in his career. His last season was not as successful as previous years throwing a touchdown to interception ratio of 7:12.

Armstrong is able to use his legs effectively, having run for 20 career touchdowns. He will be looking for a home that can productively use his dual threat skill set.

4. DJ Uiagalelei | Clemson

Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei has struggled this season and has finally lost his job to the talented Cade Klubnik. That was the catalyst for DJ to enter the transfer portal and bring his time at Clemson to an end.

"I'm a team guy. I love the team. I'd die for my teammates” “At the end of the day I'm just happy we won." DJ Uiagalelei’s last words as a Clemson Tiger. One of the best teammates in the country. pic.twitter.com/v2ZjsNgJMY — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) December 5, 2022

Out of high school, Uiagalelei had 30 offers including from big SEC schools Alabama and Georgia. However, his time at Clemson has been underwhelming.

His QBR over his three years with the program is a poor 125.1. But he could draw attention from plenty of schools given his perceived ceiling.

3. Hudson Card | Texas

Hudson Card spent most of this season behind Longhorns freshman QB Quinn Ewers. With Ewers looking like the future of the program, Card has chosen to seek greener pastures.

Sources: Texas quarterback Hudson Card plans to enter the enter the transfer portal. He’s a former ESPN Top 40 recruit who is looking to land at a Power Five school. His priorities are winning and finding a place that fits his skill set to continue to develop. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 29, 2022

In his three starts this year, the redshirt sophomore threw for 741 yards and six touchdowns. He did occasionally show the ability to get on his bike when pressured too.

Card was ESPN’s second ranked quarterback in the high school recruiting class of 2020. This could be a case of a quarterback who just needs a chance to settle into an offense for his ceiling to shine through.

Card should not be short of suitors and it will be interesting to see the trajectory of his career from this point on.

2. Devin Leary | North Carolina State

It could be argued that NC State quarterback Devin Leary should be atop this list, but once again, I make the calls around here and this Wolfpack QB is not making it to the top of one of my lists.

Devin Leary has entered the transfer portal. During his time at NC State:

-6800 yards

-62 TDs Possibly the best QB in the portal. pic.twitter.com/K8bM06D9Hd — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) December 5, 2022

Leary has been the starter at NC State for the past four seasons. His season came to a premature halt this year when he tore his pectoral six games into the year.

He has thrown for 6,807 and 62 touchdowns with just 16 picks in his career as the Wolfpack signal caller. NC State will look to MJ Morris to fill the void that Leary’s departure will leave.

Leary has one year of eligibility left and will likely be a hot commodity pursued by some top schools.

1. Spencer Sanders | Oklahoma State

The best quarterback in the transfer portal according to us (me) here at Sports Lens is OK State QB Spencer Sanders. Sanders is probably the most dangerous rushing QB in the portal with the possible exception of Jeff Sims of Georgia Tech.

Spencer Sanders should be remembered as one of the best players to wear an OSU uniform, and one of the toughest dudes anywhere. He was a 4 yr starter, an All-Big 12 QB, and the Fiesta Bowl MVP. He should be celebrated as much as any player to wear orange & black. — Bryan Keating (@KOCOKeating) December 5, 2022

He has thrown for over 9,500 yards and has 67 passing touchdowns for the Cowboys. He also has nearly 2,000 rushing yards and 18 rushing yards over his four years at Oklahoma State.

There is no doubt that Sanders will be attracting attention from several high-profile high schools as a highly experienced starter with solid enough stats through the air and on the ground.

We are looking forward to seeing what the future holds for these five QBs and the rest of the student-athletes in the transfer portal.