There’s no sugarcoating it. Philadelphia’s end to the 2023 season was a true collapse. Including their one postseason game, the Eagles lost six of their last seven. The team was 10-1 at one point this season, but they could not find consistency when they needed it most. Head coach Nick Siriani is starting fresh with his coordinators this offseason.

Defensive coordinator Sean Desai and play-caller Matt Patricia were both let go. Today, it was announced that the Eagles are also moving on from offensive coordinator Brian Johnson after one season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report Johnson’s firing. Philadelphia now needs a new offensive and defensive coordinator for the second straight offseason.

Nick Siriani is on the hot seat with Eagles fans after the way their season ended

On November 26, the Eagles beat the Bills 37-34 in OT to have a 10-1 record. Philly was first in the NFC and it was in a position to get the #1 seed in the playoffs. However, the Eagles lost six of their last seven games and looked like a completely different team. In the back half of their season, the offense struggled, being held under 20 points in five of their last seven. During the regular season, the Eagles averaged (24.6) points per game. Down from there (29.1) in 2022.

The offense was not in sync for their final seven games and that’s a big reason why Brian Johnson was fired. Philadelphia took a step back offensively in 2023. There was a reported disconnect between Nick Siriani, Brian Johnson, and starting QB Jalen Hurts. Last season, Hurts six interceptions. That number jumped to 15 in 2023 with Johnson as his OC. As an offense, the Eagles could not find consistency and it never looked easy.

This was Brian Johnson’s first season as offensive coordinator for the Eagles. After their Super Bowl run last season, the Eagles lost OC Shane Steichen to a heading coaching job in Indianapolis. The Eagles decided to stay in-house for their next OC and hired Brian Johnson. A decision they would come to regret. For the second time in two seasons, the Eagles are looking searching or a new OC and DC. Not where the franchise expected to be after narrowly losing the Super Bowl the previous season.