American Football

How To Bet On San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers In Wisconsin

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Aaron Jones injured Packers pic
Aaron Jones injured Packers pic

If you are looking to bet on the Divisional playoff round from Wisconsin then we’ve got you covered, as we show you how to bet on the San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin or ANY US state using our selected offshore sportsbooks. 

1. Pick A Wisconsin Sports Betting Site To Bet On 49ers vs Packers

Before users can start betting on the 49ers vs Packers, you first need to select a WI Sportsbook. Below are our top 3 Wisconsin sports betting sites which allow any resident to wager on the game, as well giving you free bets to use when you sign up as a new customer.

50% Deposit Match Up To $1,000 T&Cs apply, 18+. Available In ALL US States

T&Cs apply, 18+. Available In ALL US States

 Claim Offer Now
125% Deposit Match Welcome Offer Up To $1,250 T&Cs apply, 18+. Available In ALL US States

T&Cs apply, 18+. Available In ALL US States

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000 T&Cs apply, 18+. Available In ALL US States

T&Cs apply, 18+. Available In ALL US States

 Claim Offer Now

Why You Should Sign Up To These Wisconsin Sportsbooks For NFL

  1. BetOnline – $1000 welcome bonus for new players
  2. BetWhale – Best odds on player props in the NFL
  3. MyBookie – 100s of NFL markets and strong customer loyalty rewards

2. Sign Up And Deposit Into Your Sports Betting Account

Next you must sign up to the sportsbook you have chosen. To show you how to do this, we will use our top Wisconsin sports betting site BetOnline.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Enter your details to create your account
  3. Deposit up to $2000
  4. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

3. Place A Bet On 49ers vs Packers In Wisconsin

Once you have your account set up and have claimed your exclusive free bets, you can take a look at the latest 49ers vs Packers Divisional round markets and make your selections. See below for an explainer on the most popular types of bets placed on NFL games.

There are plenty of betting options to look at for the NFL Divisional round games – you can find a selection below, plus you can see our full 49ers vs Packers picks & predictions here for example.

49ers vs Packers Moneyline Betting

The NFL playoffs are well underway this season and the post-season continues on Saturday evening in San Francisco, as the 49ers take on the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium.

The Moneyline betting is when you place a bet on a team to win the game. In this case, the 49ers are heavy favourites to win at -45o, so a $100 bet on them at those odds returns a $22.22 profit.

If you fancy the upset though – a $100 bet on the Packers at +350 will profit $350.

  • Green Bay Packers +350
  • San Francisco 49ers -450

49ers vs Packers Over/Under

The over/under market is based on how many points will be scored in the game – by both teams combined. The current total with BetOnline sits at 50.5 points and -110 on both under or over.

So, just decide if you think there will be more (or less) than 50 points scored in the game.

For example, a $100 bet on Over 50 points will profit $90.91.

  • Over 50.5 -110
  • Under 50.5 -110

49ers vs Packers Handicap Betting

With the opening Divisional game looking one sided in the market, the handicap betting option is sure to be popular.

This market is designed to even things out in games where one side is favored but giving the sides a fake points head start or deficit.

For example – you can bet on the Packers with a +9.5 points start at -110, where a $100 bet here would profit $90.90.

  • Green Bay Packers (+9.5) -110
  • San Francisco 49ers (-9.5) -110

Note: All odds on this page are subject to change.

San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers Odds

  • Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers: -450 | Green Bay Packers: +350
  • Point Spread: 49ers (-9.5) -110 | Packers (+9.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 50.5 110 | Under 50.5 -110

Latest Wisconsin Sports Betting Update

Sports betting is legal in the state of Wisconsin – with the Midwest state opening its first retail sportsbook as of 2021.

But even if sports betting is restricted in the state you reside, the offshore sportsbooks featured in this article allow for seamless wagering no matter which state you hail from.

Ahead of Saturday’s Divisional round clash at Levi’s Stadium, football markets are available to everyone to access even if they reside in a restricted state, such as California.

All the operators listed above are offshore sportsbooks, which allows for a variety of unique benefits aside from the absence of geographical restrictions. In particular, the sign-up process is made simple by the absence of ‘Know Your Customer’ checks, meaning you just need an email and a password in mind.

Add to that exclusive markets such as college football player props – which can’t be accessed on traditional sites – and those of you in Wisconsin can expect to find an all-encompassing betting experience for the clash between Green Bay and San Francisco.

San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers Picks

  • Green Bay Packers +10.0 (-115)
  • A.J. Dillon first touchdown scorer (+1200)
  • Jordan Love over 254.5 passing yards (-110)
Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Lamar Jackson Ravens pic
American Football

LATEST How To Bet On The NFL Divisional Round In USA – US Sports Betting Sites

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 20 2024
Amon Ra St.Brown Lions pic
American Football
Amon-Ra St. Brown Player Prop Best Bets vs Buccaneers – NFL Divisional Round Betting
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 20 2024

We explore Amon-Ra St. Brown’s player props for this weekends Divisional round and picked out our favourite bets ahead of the Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Amon-Ra St. Brown…

rsz mike evans
American Football
How To Bet On Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers In Florida
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 20 2024

Tampa Bay take on Detroit in the Divisional Round this weekend and ahead of the match we have Florida fans covered, as you can get started with our selected offshore…

Jared Goff Lions pic 2
American Football
How To Bet On Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers In Michigan
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 20 2024
baker mayfield
American Football
Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Divisional Round Predictions, Odds & Betting Picks
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 20 2024
stefon diggs 1
American Football
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Best Bets vs Chiefs – NFL Divisional Round Betting
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 19 2024
rsz skysports josh allen buffalo bills 6305596
American Football
Josh Allen Player Prop Best Bets vs Chiefs – NFL Divisional Round Betting
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 19 2024
Arrow to top