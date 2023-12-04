NFL

The New England Patriots Have Scored 1 Touchdown In Past 3 Games

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
bailey zappe patriots chargers nfl week 13 football 12 3 2023 656cecfd14b84
bailey zappe patriots chargers nfl week 13 football 12 3 2023 656cecfd14b84

As we look forward to Week 14 in the NFL, there is a game that stands out on the schedule, and not for good reasons. In a standalone time slot, the one that opens the week, the New England Patriots will be taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers this Thursday Night, and it may be a case study for offensive futility in a generally high-scoring era. For the visiting Pats, it will be a chance to score their second touchdown since November 5th.

Patriots Might Be The NFL’s Worst Team

Things have gone from bad to worse for New England. Not only is the dynasty over and is Bill Belichick on the hottest of hot seats, but the team has become historically anemic offensively. The Patriots currently rank 28th in yards, and no team has scored fewer points (148) so far this year than Belichick’s squad. It looked as though they’d be heading for a top-5 pick around the midway point of the season, but now the #1 overall selection is very much in play.

It has been particularly painful to watch over the past three games. In Germany on November 12th, the Patriots kicked just two field goals in the game and scored 6 points against the Colts. After a bye week passed, they took on the New York Giants, and managed to score a rushing touchdown but still lost 10-7.

7 Punts On Sunday For Pats, More Than Game’s Total Points

Finally, on Sunday against the Chargers, they were held scoreless entirely. With Bailey Zappe in at quarterback for his first start of the season, the team managed 257 yards of total offense, which was actually more than their opponent. The list of drives for New England throughout the day looked like this:

Punt, Fumble, Punt, Punt, Punt, Punt, End of half, Punt, Punt, Downs, Downs.

With the result of the Week 13 contest, the Patriots drop to 2-10 on the season and have a real shot at nabbing that first overall pick. Their next four opponents are going to be desperate for wins as they’ll play against teams that are in the thick of the AFC playoff race, meaning that the low scoring totals and losses should begin to rack up.

Will the Patriots win another game for the rest of the season? They’ll close with the New York Jets on January 7th.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
1803045985.0
NFL

LATEST Has Zach Wilson Played His Last Game For The New York Jets?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  38s
bailey zappe patriots chargers nfl week 13 football 12 3 2023 656cecfd14b84
NFL
The New England Patriots Have Scored 1 Touchdown In Past 3 Games
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  3h

As we look forward to Week 14 in the NFL, there is a game that stands out on the schedule, and not for good reasons. In a standalone time slot,…

Tank Dell Texans pic
NFL
Texans Injury Report: What will Houston’s offense look like for the rest of the season without rookie WR Tank Dell?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h

After a 22-17 win vs. the Broncos in Week 13, the Texans are now 7-5 this season. Despite a winning record, the team is still in the hunt for the…

Tyrod Taylor Giants pic
NFL
Giants Injury Report: Tyrod Taylor is returning from the IR and leaves New York with a QB controversy in Week 14
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  4h
Christian Watson Packers pic
NFL
Packers Injury Report: Christian Watson injured his hamstring and could miss time for Green Bay
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  5h
Kenny Pickett Steelers pic
NFL
Steelers Injury Report: Kenny Pickett needs ankle surgery and the team is hopeful he will not land on the IR
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  6h
devon achane dolphins jets
NFL
Dolphins News: De’Von Achane Will Play Sunday vs. Commanders
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 1 2023
Arrow to top