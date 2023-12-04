As we look forward to Week 14 in the NFL, there is a game that stands out on the schedule, and not for good reasons. In a standalone time slot, the one that opens the week, the New England Patriots will be taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers this Thursday Night, and it may be a case study for offensive futility in a generally high-scoring era. For the visiting Pats, it will be a chance to score their second touchdown since November 5th.

Patriots Might Be The NFL’s Worst Team

For anyone who needs to hear this, the New England Patriots have mathematically been eliminated from the 2023 NFL playoffs contention. pic.twitter.com/YUGh4eggtU — Big E (@ian693) December 4, 2023

Things have gone from bad to worse for New England. Not only is the dynasty over and is Bill Belichick on the hottest of hot seats, but the team has become historically anemic offensively. The Patriots currently rank 28th in yards, and no team has scored fewer points (148) so far this year than Belichick’s squad. It looked as though they’d be heading for a top-5 pick around the midway point of the season, but now the #1 overall selection is very much in play.

It has been particularly painful to watch over the past three games. In Germany on November 12th, the Patriots kicked just two field goals in the game and scored 6 points against the Colts. After a bye week passed, they took on the New York Giants, and managed to score a rushing touchdown but still lost 10-7.

7 Punts On Sunday For Pats, More Than Game’s Total Points

Finally, on Sunday against the Chargers, they were held scoreless entirely. With Bailey Zappe in at quarterback for his first start of the season, the team managed 257 yards of total offense, which was actually more than their opponent. The list of drives for New England throughout the day looked like this:

Punt, Fumble, Punt, Punt, Punt, Punt, End of half, Punt, Punt, Downs, Downs.

With the result of the Week 13 contest, the Patriots drop to 2-10 on the season and have a real shot at nabbing that first overall pick. Their next four opponents are going to be desperate for wins as they’ll play against teams that are in the thick of the AFC playoff race, meaning that the low scoring totals and losses should begin to rack up.

Will the Patriots win another game for the rest of the season? They’ll close with the New York Jets on January 7th.