Former Manchester United defender John O’Shea has advised Jadon Sancho to apologize to Erik ten Hag in order to be included in the Red Devils’ first-team squad again.

Jadon Sancho Has Been Banished By Manchester United

Ten Hag dropped Sancho from his squad for the trip to Arsenal earlier in September. When asked why, the Dutchman claimed that Sancho’s training ground performance was not up to the mark. The former Borussia Dortmund man took to social media to refute Ten Hag’s claims. Sancho claimed he was being made a “scapegoat” and hinted that on-field performance was not the real reason behind his omission.

In the aftermath of his public rebuttal, the England international has been banished by the Red Devils. Not only has he not been included in the playing XI since the incident, but he has also been removed from first-team training. According to The Mirror, he is not allowed to dine with the first-team players at Carrington anymore.

O’Shea Asks Sancho To Apologize In Order To Revive Man Utd Career

Speaking on talkSPORT, O’Shea admitted United were being harsh on Sancho, but also said that apologizing to Ten Hag was the only way back for him.

The Irishman said:

“Yeah, obviously look it does [seems like an extreme punishment] but very simply for me, it boils down to an argument between the manager and a player.

“Ultimately, the manager generally wins and that’s always been the case. If Jadon wants to get back playing football for United as quickly as possible, look maybe he might not mean it but just go and apologize.”

He concluded by saying:

“Then you’re back involved in the squad and back involved with a chance to play. I know it’s not ideal with how public it’s been but it can be resolved very quickly.”

According to reports, the former Borussia Dortmund star has deactivated his Instagram account. The England international had over 10 million followers on the platform. It will be interesting to see if the 23-year-old’s ongoing feud with Ten Hag de-escalates after the deactivation or rages on as it has been for the last few weeks.